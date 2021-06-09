What you need to know about the Rush Line BRT Project
The Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project is a proposed 15-mile transit route that will connect downtown Saint Paul and Saint Paul’s East Side, Maplewood, White Bear Township, Vadnais Heights, Gem Lake and White Bear Lake. You can read the 130 pages of the Environmental Assessment, but here are a few facts from that document and the additional appendices:
• The cost of this project is $475 million.
• The BRT Project includes seven new dedicated guideway bridges along the route, including one over I- 694.
• Most of the route is dedicated guideway, which means only the transit vehicles can use the lane or roadway. Highway 61 will have designated lanes for buses from Buerkle Road to Whitaker Street. Where there is no room for a third lane, the buses will have to merge into mixed traffic.
• There will be a net loss of 48 parking spaces in White Bear Lake (24 at White Bear Shopping Center on Highway 61, eight at Lakeside Shops on Whitaker Street, eight on Seventh Street, and eight on Washington Avenue).
• The proposed County Road E park and ride surface lot will have 70 spaces designated for transit use in the existing TCO Sports Garden parking lot during business hours Monday through Friday.
Ridership before COVID on the express buses into downtown White Bear Lake only averaged 3-4 people per day.* Do we even need a mass transit bus line? How many people will be returning to downtown offices, workplaces? Major companies are moving out of downtown, and many employees now work out of their homes. Mass transit should be reevaluated, particularly the Rush Line.
The new high school on Division Street will add another 800 vehicles (number of parking spaces at South Campus), and there are already 250 cars at North Campus.* Imagine driving through downtown White Bear with all those students and the 35 school buses each morning and each afternoon.* Add to that traffic six BRT buses each rush hour.
Even if you do not ride a bus, the BRT will affect your life when you are driving on Highway 61. Voice your opinion now through the public comment period by email (info@rushline.org), mail (15 West Kellogg Boulevard, Suite 210, Saint Paul, MN 55102) or through the project website at rushline.org.
There will be a public, in-person open house between 4 and 7 p.m. June 17 at Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. East, Saint Paul, MN 55101. The public comment period ends June 25, 2021.
We need to stop the Rush Line BRT project as it is not needed.
Linda Demeny
White Bear Lake
*Editor’s note: The statistics provided were observed or counted by the letter writer.
Join in fight to end cancer
This past year has been a challenge for everyone – underfunding for churches and charities, etc. This year, White Bear Lake Relay for Life is mostly virtual, yet many dedicated people are working hard to make it still happen. Luminary bags are available for purchase to honor and remember people on their cancer journeys. There will also be a silent auction, balloon messages to Heaven, and more. This year, more than ever, we continue to REMEMBER, CELEBRATE, FIGHT BACK. This year’s Relay for Life marks 27 years and will take place on the last Friday in July. Please join us in the fight against cancer.
Mary Trumper
White Bear Lake
Leave wildlife alone
Reading the “Loon Chronicles VI: The Hatch is Underway,” a few observations caught my eye: “The male started swimming toward our boat and the female looked a little agitated ... the male came within a few inches of our boat ... they know our boat ...”
Of course they seem agitated. Of course the male swam toward your boat. Of course they know your boat. You harass them constantly with your selfish motivations of getting the great camera shot. Please back off and let wild animals have their space.
Toward the end of the “report,” it says, “We’ve been following another loon pair scouting nesting options.” Again, please stop! Leave these animals alone to carry out their natural habits in peace.
Karen Anderson
Birchwood
Response to racism
Regarding Joseph Kessel’s “Residents, not racists” letter on June 2, I totally agree. The White Bear Lake student knew what she was doing when she concocted that hoax of racism. Very disturbing to know that the responsible authorities who knew what actually occurred waited so long to let the truth be known.
White Bear Lake residents are not racist!
As for Dr. Marcellus Davis, director of “Equity and Engagement” for White Bear Lake schools, you can be well assured that whenever you see the word “equity,” you have a problem. The word “equity” seems to have somehow replaced the word “equality,” which is very troubling.
Our nation was not founded on equity.
I would also like to know why Vadnais Heights thinks it needs a Human Rights Commission. What’s that all about?
Cathy Schultz
Vadnais Heights
Rush Line requests ignored
Sharon and I and our family have lived at our present address in White Bear Lake for just a couple of months short of 49 years, and we dearly love our unique community. Over the years, we have seen many changes take shape in our community, a some good, some not so good. Sometimes our city leaders have listened to the citizens that elected them to represent us, and sometimes they thought they knew better than their constituents and ignored our wishes. It’s obvious that the thoughts and wishes of the majority of White Bear Lake area folks are being ignored when it comes to the Rush Line issue.
I would suggest that our City Council and county commissioners stop trying to turn our unique community into an Apple Valley or Woodbury. The massive increase in traffic in and out of our town will create terrible traffic and pollution problems. The Rush Line will get very little actual use and cause the taxpayers to subsidize the tremendous loss in revenue. This is the worst kind of white elephant and begs the question: Who’s getting what out of promoting this kind of boondoggle?
Bart and Sharon Benshoof
White Bear Lake
Celebrate Flag Day
Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The flag’s alternating red and white stripes represent the 13 original colonies. Its 50 white stars on a blue field represent the 50 states. The colors on the flag represent valor and bravery (red); purity and innocence (white); and vigilance, perseverance and justice (blue). The flag of the United States of America is a symbol of freedom and liberty. Show your patriotism by flying your flag on Flag Day, June 14.
Post 1782 Commander Leo Cooke
Auxiliary President Mike Rush
Filibuster is a Jim Crow relic
Year after year, we see politicians in Congress make promises about what they can do for constituents like me. And year after year, the progress is usually less than we hoped for.
The solution is clear: it’s time to get rid of the filibuster — a Senate rule that allows a minority of senators to block any piece of legislation. Democrats have introduced some great bills that would help a vast majority of Americans. Right now, for example, the Senate is deciding whether to pass the For the People Act, a big reform bill that addresses everything from making voting more accessible and streamlined to getting rid of corruption in government. But the fate of the For the People Act is uncertain as long as it can be filibustered by senators like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.
And that’s only one bill. Imagine all the progress that’s being held up in Congress because the filibuster stands in the way.
For me, for my community, and for communities like mine all across America, I’m asking senators to do away with the filibuster once and for all.
Leslie Duling McCollam
Vadnais Heights
