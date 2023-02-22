Disagree with extreme opinions

Local readers opened the opinion section of the Feb. 8 White Bear Press to find an extreme anti-tax position from the publisher emeritus and a campaign of letters filled with misinformation from anti-abortion extremists who would deny half the population the right to live with dignity and decide what happens to their own bodies.

