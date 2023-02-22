Disagree with extreme opinions
Local readers opened the opinion section of the Feb. 8 White Bear Press to find an extreme anti-tax position from the publisher emeritus and a campaign of letters filled with misinformation from anti-abortion extremists who would deny half the population the right to live with dignity and decide what happens to their own bodies.
Minnesota is consistently rated as the first- or second-best state to live by publications that are accepted as politically neutral (www.usnews.com/news/best-states/rankings).
Yes, Minnesota is among the highest-taxed states (the publisher emeritus wrote Minnesota was No. 45 but maybe he meant No. 5?) It’s no coincidence that the states with the highest taxes are also the states rated the best in which to live. Head to Mississippi or Louisiana for low taxes and poor quality of life.
Personally, and I’m among the majority based on the November 2022 elections, I prefer a state that takes care of its residents, has quality health care, maintains environment and infrastructure, has great education options, has good jobs and high employment, supports the arts and recreation, etc. We are willing to pay higher taxes for our quality of life.
The anti-abortion writers try to scare readers into believing the new law is extreme and will result in babies being aborted in the final days of pregnancy, along with other misinformation. The truth is that it simply secures protections and rights that were already in place under Roe v. Wade. Just because amendments restricting those rights weren’t incorporated doesn’t mean the law is extreme.
The majority of Minnesotans trust women and believe every person has the fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about their own reproductive health care. Strange how so many Republicans, who typically oppose government control of our lives, are in favor of government control over women’s personal decisions regarding their own bodies.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Free school meals make sense
Universal free meals for Minnesota students just make sense. As a teacher, I know that hungry students don’t learn as well. I’ve seen how fast a box of granola bars or bag of clementines will perk up a quiet morning classroom and get ideas flowing.
I know how kids who currently qualify for free or reduced lunch under the National School Lunch Program will go to great lengths to avoid letting others know that their families are poor enough to be part of the program. I know that students sometimes lie, saying they’re “not hungry.” Universal free meals will remove the stigma and ensure all students have the fuel their brains need to learn.
Opponents say that wealthy families don’t need their kids to get free lunches. That may be true, but what is the cost of administering a program to ensure only the needy get free meals? How much would it cost government to track applicants’ income levels? How much does it cost in time for families to apply, when poor families already deal with all sorts of extra government bureaucracy? How much will busy families of all income levels appreciate knowing that their kids will be able to eat at school, no matter how busy things get?
The simple solution is to just feed all of Minnesota’s students at school. Let’s get this done, Minnesota!
Cathy Crea
White Bear Lake
Agree with ‘nice no more’ letter
Regarding “Minnesota Nice no more” in the Feb. 8 edition, as I read Nancy’s letter to the editor out loud to my husband, he piped in after I was done reading asking, “did you write that letter?” We both agreed 100% with everything Nancy wrote and would say that the majority of our citizens in Minnesota feel the same way.
Yes, we need to be in touch with our legislators even though it is like spitting in the wind. The Democrats have the governorship, the House, and the Senate, and all are in lockstep with one another.
Our only hope is prayer. We need to get on our knees and pray for our nation and our precious children, especially those who are waiting to be born and have no voice.
There is a reckoning coming soon, and God is going to flex his muscle and take care of business. We just need to be on the right side of God.
May God Bless America!
Annemarie and Jim Foley
White Bear Lake
Legislators should support budget request
As a college educator, I would like to express my support for the Minnesota State system’s biennial budget request to the Legislature for the FY24-FY25 budget years. The Minnesota State system is comprised of 33 colleges and universities, making it the third-largest system of colleges and universities in the United States. Every year, our system educates 300,000 students. Our campuses are essential, because we provide access to education for all Minnesotans and we serve a vital economic role by training an educated workforce.
Public two-year colleges, such as our local Century College, are unique as we provide an open-access pathway to employment and higher education through our technical and liberal arts programs. The quality, affordable education we offer focuses on the needs of residents and employers in our local communities. Our colleges do not receive direct funding from the state—they must rely on legislative funding through the Minnesota State system. Decades of underfunding, however, have negatively impacted our student’s ability to afford and succeed in their education and have reduced our campus’s ability to fully serve our students.
This budget request would freeze tuition for students, provide additional mental health support and increase career services for our student body. These funds would also provide our colleges with the updated equipment, workforce development, and industry sector programming needed to continue offering high-quality, affordable education. I urge our state government to fully support Minnesota students, faculty and staff by approving the Minnesota State system’s FY2024-2025 biennium budget request.
Joel Juen
White Bear Lake
Kudos to city on new process
I am a board member of the White Bear Lake Economic Development Corporation and want to thank the city of White Bear Lake for having developed and implemented the “concept plan review” in January of this year. This three-step process gives developers a chance to reveal and explain their projects. The neighboring residents, Planning Commission and City Council are involved in each step of this process. Feedback from each group will help the developer adjust its project, if needed, before having to invest a lot in design costs. The new process was used by Ryan from Elements Development for a County Road E and Bellaire Avenue project.
Jeff Meyer
White Bear Lake
Carbon-free deadline unrealistic
In her recent letter commending the state government for passing the “blackout” bill requiring carbon free energy production by 2040, Judy Lissick conveniently leaves out a number of facts. Ms. Lissick states that Xcel Energy, labor unions and some businesses strongly support this law. However, she doesn’t state why. Xcel supports the law because it is guaranteed a profit by the state Public Utilities Commission on all capital spending. By building more transmission lines, wind farms and solar panel fields, Xcel is guaranteed a higher profit. Labor unions will thrive because more workers will be needed to construct this infrastructure. Lastly, green energy businesses and manufacturers stand to make out very well supplying product to the energy companies.
Currently, there is no proven technology to keep the lights on, furnaces running and tablets charging when the wind stops blowing and the sun stops shining. Battery technology may improve enough to alleviate these problems, but there is no clear path forward currently. One only need to look at California last summer to see how reliance on wind and solar can cause blackout problems.
Ms. Lissick also overlooks the vastly increased demand when electric vehicles overtake the market. It’s a need we can’t meet today, even with fossil fuel-powered electrical generation.
A standard response to those questioning our ability to meet the 2040 deadline is “ Trust technology development. We can do it.” Wishful thinking won’t charge your cell phone or heat your home. Yes, battery technology is improving. However, the technologies being touted as our energy saviors are nowhere near commercial viability, and perhaps never will be.
Ms. Lissick also states that, by law, utilities must provide sufficient electricity to businesses and homeowners so we need not worry about blackouts and brownouts. Many things are mandated by law, and we all know how well that works.
Government meddling in business decisions, mandating winners and losers, rarely, if ever, works as intended. Encourage energy conservation, provide incentives for technology development, but mandating carbon-free by 2040 is foolish.
Leonard Lorence
White Bear Township
