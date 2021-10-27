Thanks for editorial on term limits
How refreshing! The subject of term limits for politicians in the Oct. 13 issue of the WB Press, raised by Gene Johnson, again is being discussed.
This is no longer taught in our public schools, but “way back when” you served as a congressperson or a senator a few terms and returned to your civilian vocation. It was called public service. But along the way it has evolved into a “career.”
Ever wonder why so much money is spent today campaigning for higher elected office? When you win, you have elbowed your way to front of the public trough. This allows you to radically improve your personal financial status. And while you are at it, you can exercise your own partisan activist views to manipulate and corrupt our culture. Represent your constituents or yourself? Boy, that becomes a difficult decision.
Too many of us have abdicated our role as citizens, requiring us to become more knowledgeable about multiple key current events to help us make voting decisions, graduating from single-issue politics, but instead saying to ourselves … my great grandparents voted for the (blank) political party, as did my grandparents, and my parents, so I will also. And that (blank) political party knows your attitude and capitalizes on it. Party loyalty is a real negative for our country. As that loyalty grows, we are unwittingly consuming ourselves. It is corrosive, corrupt, divisive and self-serving.
Many career politicians do not have respect for the efforts of the individual and the fruits of their labor being confiscated in the form of increasingly higher taxes. Politicians see that confiscated income as “theirs,” and they squander it to help keep their jobs. When was the last time you heard a politician sincerely say thank you?
Politicians cause problems, campaign to solve those problems, but never quite get around to solving those problems. And we keep sending them to Washington every election cycle. Shame on us!
It is up to us impose term limits … at the voting booth.
Tom Acheson
Maplewood
More information provided
Mr. Coleman, thank you for the opportunity to express my views with the intention of answering your questions posed to me in your Oct. 20 letter.
The political heat surrounding the issue of mask mandates makes it challenging to have a coherent conversation about the science. There are many health care experts, including within the CDC, with different opinions on the effectiveness of masking. In addition to the virus transmission arguments, the social impact and mental wellness of our children from wearing masks should be considered. The combination of these factors, along with consideration of vaccination rates and other school district mask policies, is why I do not believe a one-size-fits-all approach via a mask mandate makes sense. Parents should be allowed to consider their own health experts opinions and apply what is best for their child.
My role as a public finance professional is not that of a financial advisor, but as an investment banker who underwrites or purchases the municipal bonds a school district sells into the capital market. My public finance background and experience will be an asset to the Mahtomedi Schools. In my business, we are prohibited from being engaged by an organization for which an employee is an elected official.
Academic excellence across all levels of learning should be the laser focus of Mahtomedi schools. We should strive to retain and hire the best teachers and support their efforts so that they are able to maximize student learning and help our children reach their unique potential.
I am fortunate to have met with a great number of Mahtomedi school district residents over the last 45 days. The two most common concerns I hear is the number of families who have chosen to move their children out of district and the lack of value placed on their voice. I will strive to return Mahtomedi to a destination school district and ensure effective communication among the community, school board and teachers so that we can identify and solve problems together.
I would be honored to represent the voices of district residents on the Mahtomedi School Board.
Paul Donna
Mahtomedi School Board candidate
No Rush Line
Last night, we had a public forum on the Rush Line (bus line) into downtown White Bear Lake. City officials from all the cities along the route were invited, along with county, regional and Met Council representatives. No one came except Bill Walsh, White Bear council member from Ward 2, who hosted the event. It was held at Kellerman’s Event Center.
We had over 200 people show up. That was more than expected. The meeting went from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and many speakers explained why the Rush Line was not a good fit for White Bear Lake. Too bad the decision-makers didn’t care enough to be there to hear what the “people” want.
Toward the end of the night, a gentleman came in the hall and wouldn’t sign the log, but flashed a Met Council ID and said, “I’m not even supposed to be here. This meeting is nonsense!” Who told him not to come to the forum? I assume the Met Council, or maybe the White Bear Lake City Council? There must have been a mandate to “no show” from somewhere to try to make the forum unsuccessful. It didn’t work!
The Met Council is an appointed group chosen by the governor. They have gone as far as raising taxes to finance certain developments. Isn’t that taxation without representation? It used to be “of the people, by the people, for the people.” It now seems to have become “of the Met Council, by the Met Council and for those who want to be on the Met Council!”
Darwin Demeny
White Bear Lake
Support for Rush Line
I am excited to have the Rush Line BRT in White Bear Lake. I felt like someone had to say it, because the No Rush Line folks are loud and organized, but that doesn’t mean they are the majority or in the right.
Without the Rush Line, White Bear Lake will be disconnected from the rest of the Twin Cities. Why stay in our hotels, visit our shops or eat at our restaurants if you can’t get here easily? How do you keep a quaint downtown going? Bring in customers (who won’t use up limited parking space). Otherwise, they will go to Maple Grove or Woodbury on their mass transit lines.
With the Rush Line you can go to a downtown St. Paul/Minneapolis stadium to watch a game, drink a few beers, and eat a hot dog without finding (expensive) parking or driving home unsafely.
People suggest spending money on point-to-point transit. How many Metro Mobility-like buses would it take to provide this service for everyone? You complain about 86 buses in a day – how about 1000 buses running around the city, as you suggest. Try Uber or a taxi instead.
People say the Bruce Vento Trail is being ruined, then why is it being extended through White Bear Lake-on my street? The updated trail will have lanes just for buses and lanes just for bicycles. They do not share lanes, there will be greenery between them, keeping bicyclists safe. The Bruce Vento Trail is being improved for bicycles, not destroyed.
People complain about the money being spent by Ramsey County. The County will spend that money whether we get the Rush Line or not. Don’t you want your share of the money? We pay taxes, so we should get some of the benefit, not just St. Paul or Maplewood or other parts of the County. We deserve our fair share.
The Rush Line BRT is what we need if we want to keep White Bear Lake a vibrant community and a destination in the Twin Cities. I will let my city officials know I support it!
Justin Kelly
White Bear Lake
Proposal problematic for residents
We object to the option for a one-way on East Bald Eagle Blvd. to make way for the Bruce Vento Trail. A one-way on E. Bald Eagle Blvd. would create significant problems for residents living on the boulevard and adjoining neighborhoods.
Of greatest concern and a primary objection to making the boulevard a one-way is the ability of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and firetrucks to quickly reach addresses on the boulevard. They would have to zig-zag through neighborhoods on one half of their route. School bus routes would also be impacted.
The boulevard has long blocks with few side streets. Residents of the few accessible streets should get ready to experience the traffic the boulevard now supports. The one-way would suddenly drive traffic into previously quiet adjoining neighborhoods as residents attempt to find their way to downtown White Bear Lake, Highway 61 or simply try to get home. Expanding the roadway to accommodate the trail is unacceptable. It means cutting into front yards of lakefront homeowners. Some are already close to the roadway and others are steep banks that would require very high retaining walls. At the Boatworks Commons meeting the landscape architect could not give a firm answer as to how far the trail would cut into yards. On the illustrations it was ten feet. At least thirty trees within two to four feet of the pavement would have to be cut down, tragically ruining the aesthetics of the area.
A one-way boulevard has been previously explored by the Township and rejected each time. The same reasons for rejecting it in the past are still valid today. Representatives from the Department of Transportation spoke at meetings saying DOT studies on one-way streets found that two lanes suppress speeding making walking and biking safer compared to one-way streets. No oncoming traffic on one-way streets let drivers feel more confident going faster, not slower, making it less safe.
We oppose a one-way on E. Bald Eagle Blvd. or widening the roadway. The Bruce Vento Trail needs a different route that doesn’t include damaging neighborhoods.
Katharine and Patrick Churchill
White Bear Lake
