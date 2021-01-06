Look into PSEO
As a resident of White Bear Lake, I am writing to inform students and families in the community about my experience as a Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) student and the benefits of the program as a whole.
Last year, I enrolled at the University of Minnesota through PSEO, which allowed me, a high school junior, to attend courses while completing high school. I am going to graduate this spring with 70 college credits and massive savings on my post-secondary education.
Many students and families I have spoken to about my experience have been uninformed about the opportunity and the benefits. PSEO allows any 10th-12th grade high school student to take courses at colleges and other post-secondary institutions throughout the state of Minnesota, free of cost for tuition, books and lab fees. Tenth grade students can take one career and technical education course their first semester, and as many as they want if they earn a C or better in the first course. Students in 11th and 12th grade can take as many credits as their chosen institution allows. Admission requirements vary between institutions. PSEO students can continue to participate in extracurricular activities at their high school.
By allowing students to take college courses while in high school, students save time and money on their post-secondary education. According to a study published this year by Mark Misukanis, Ph.D., and People for PSEO, this program will save families and students seeking post-secondary education an estimated total of $59.8 million annually and Minnesota taxpayers an estimated $15.1 million annually.
As a student, I am grateful that I was informed of this opportunity. I encourage prospective students to learn about their options! If you want more information visit peopleforpseo.org or the Minnesota Department of Education website.
Beatrice Handlin
Student Coalition Chair, People for PSEO
White Bear Lake
