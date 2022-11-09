Alarm sounding on climate
The darker periods of our history still persist and linger in varying degrees throughout the world, while one potential consequence of our modern age poses a sum of these darknesses for future mankind if left unabated – a consequence whose alarm has sounded for many decades by the scientific community. Namely that of a warming planet. Albeit these consequences are already in force today, they are sure to get worse and made manifest in legion of form if we fall asleep at the helm. The author does not intend whatsoever to instill fear in any way, it is only that poverty, disease, starvation, massive numbers of refugees, human-trafficking, droughts, floods, fires, war, coastal areas around the world inundated by rising water, along with many areas of the planet left uninhabitable are of a world that will not yield to what the best research has to offer. For those who don't believe, we have known about carbon and its ability to change the earth's temperature since the 19th century. Starting with Joseph Fourier, who made calculations for what the world should feel like absent a greenhouse effect. Furthermore, several studies attempting to discover how much published climate science research states that climate change is influenced by humans found that about 97% of climate experts agree that humans are contributing to climate change. If you're still not convinced, read or watch “Merchants of Doubt” by Naomi Oreskes. It details how the fossil fuel industry hired the same people and used the same tactics as big tobacco when they had attempted to hoodwink the public into thinking that smoking did not cause cancer. So, in short, we must ensure our children live in a world compatible with their needs, free from the pain and suffering climate change is sure to bring if we do nothing. Though doing our individual parts is helpful, it is equally helpful that we vote conscious of how our elected officials feel about climate change. Together, we really can effect positive change and help create a healthy world through electing politicians that care about the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.