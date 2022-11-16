Thanks for supporting schools
On behalf of the nearly 600 members of White Bear Lake Area Educators, Local #7286, I am writing to express our immense gratitude for the community’s approval of the capital projects levy renewal question on this fall’s ballot. We are honored to serve our students and their families and are deeply appreciative of this show of support for our work as educators. The resources available because of your investment will allow us to continue to provide high-quality learning experiences designed to meet the needs of all students. Strong schools are the bedrock of vibrant, thriving communities, and your continued support for our students is an investment in our collective future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.