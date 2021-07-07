Helping horses
If people love horses, they should not be participating in the horse racing industry. (See “Making their mark on state’s racing industry,” White Bear Press, June 30, 2021.)
There are many abuses to horses in the industry, reported in the May 24, 2021, New Yorker magazine. Many horses sustain injuries to the delicate bones in their ankles and legs. They are often whipped nonstop to force them to run. Some are still given drugs like Lasix to make them urinate before a race, so they are carrying less weight. That means they are running thirsty. When they’re not generating money anymore, many are sent to Mexico or Canada, where horses can be legally slaughtered. There are wonderful people who provide care and rest for abused racehorses in sanctuaries.
Maybe think of doing something like that if you can afford it and love horses.
Joan Ervin
White Bear Lake
