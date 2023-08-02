In response to DiCesare’s letter (July 19), Paslawski did not explicitly identify herself as a conservative, a theist, or as someone against COVID-19 vaccines. In order to illustrate the logical inconsistencies of Raeker’s letter (July 5) Paslawski plays devil’s advocate until the end when she identifies herself as pro-life. Both DiCesare and Raeker try to peddle the idea that being pro-life is synonymous with being both a theist and a conservative, but this is increasingly misleading. Likewise, Paslawski’s example about COVID-19 indeed fit the bill of the government telling us what to do with our bodies, motives aside.
The crux of the issue in this thread has been whether human life has inherent value or not. DiCesare and Raeker both suggest that it doesn’t, but what premises led them to this conclusion, and where are the logical parameters to keep vulnerable groups (ethnic minorities, disabled, females) from being singled out as unworthy of life?
DiCesare’s conclusion that abortion only affects a few people is completely wrong. We’re all connected whether we like it or not. To the unborn life that abortion is imposed upon (and to all those people who otherwise would have seen, met, befriended this person, married them, etc.) the abortion made all the difference in the world. Likewise for the parents,who are now on a different timeline and trajectory, physically and psychologically.
What sort of concept of the common good could we possibly deduce and what type of culture would develop from an ideology that doesn’t stand up for the weak, or has an increasingly exclusive idea of who’s worthy of the state’s protection? Any true concept of justice is not compatible with this ‘might makes right,’ ‘ends justify the means’ mentality.
Surely we are made for more than just the worship of big business and big government. If a single person being aborted doesn’t matter how could multiple people dying from COVID-19 matter? Our lives are not purely utilitarian. Life is a gift, no one should need to plead their case for existing.
