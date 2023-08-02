Response to letters

In response to DiCesare’s letter (July 19), Paslawski did not explicitly identify herself as a conservative, a theist, or as someone against COVID-19 vaccines. In order to illustrate the logical inconsistencies of Raeker’s letter (July 5) Paslawski plays devil’s advocate until the end when she identifies herself as pro-life. Both DiCesare and Raeker try to peddle the idea that being pro-life is synonymous with being both a theist and a conservative, but this is increasingly misleading. Likewise, Paslawski’s example about COVID-19 indeed fit the bill of the government telling us what to do with our bodies, motives aside. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.