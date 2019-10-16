Thank you to church and its brick oven
On Saturday, Oct. 5, supporters of Mahtomedi High School’s band, choir, and theater programs came together at White Bear Lake United Methodist Church (WBLUMC) for an all-you-can-eat pizza fundraiser. This fundraiser would not have happened without the generosity of WBLUMC, its incredible outdoor brick ovens, and members’ desire to serve their community beyond the church’s doors. In the summer of 2018, the White Bear Lake High School choir also partnered with WBLUMC to hold this same fundraiser for the benefit of their students. I appreciate that the church has reached out to both of the school districts in the area and I would like to thank them for selflessly giving of their time and experience to support and encourage our students. It was a wonderful evening for everyone involved.
Kelly Olsen
Co-President
Zephyr Performing Arts Foundation
