Support for budget
Covid-19 has been devastating to many in our community: small businesses, residents and staff of senior living facilities, care providers, people laid off from their jobs, students and parents navigating distance learning, and many more. The disparities that were already there are now more obvious than ever. Now is the time to provide the resources people need to recover from loss of business, health crisis, unemployment, and address the disparities. I support Governor Walz's budget because I think it will give us the means to reduce our disparities and create an economy where all of us will thrive.
Joseph Crowe
White Bear Lake
