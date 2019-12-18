Opportunity lost
I want to applaud the Garceau task force for its work, and we should all support the recommendation to the City Council to develop the site into a brewery/distillery.
However, residents must remember that the city had a better opportunity to develop the site back in 2016. The city had secured $1 million for site cleanup from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency but lost the funding because our previous mayor, Bob Fletcher, did not support the proposed high-end apartment building. It is worth mentioning that rents would have started at $1,600 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Many of us have mortgages that amount to less than that per month.
The city stood to not only clean up and develop the site into a first-class apartment building but it would have also created a new property tax income stream to the city. We would have also profited greatly from the proposed apartment building project. The city would have recouped its initial investment of $800,000 and added another $500,000 into our general fund. Keep in mind that our annual city budget is just over $4 million.
I now see that according to the Star Tribune, Sheriff Bob Fletcher has overspent his 2019 budget by $2.5 million due to hiring political cronies rather than directing those valuable resources into proper law enforcement personnel. Fletcher should not be allowed to manage taxpayers dollars as he simply can’t be trusted. I applaud our county manager and county board for imposing restrictions on his spending authority. Still, the damage to Vadnais Heights taxpayers from his opposition to the development of the Garceau site into a high-end apartment building is still a huge financial loss to our city coffers.
Joe Murphy
Vadnais Heights
