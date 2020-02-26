Thank you, Senate District 43
Thank you to everyone for attending our Town Hall meeting on Saturday, Feb. 15, at White Bear Lake City Hall. Great participation!
Many topics were discussed: pollution issues related to Water Gremlin, the Lake Links trail completion, the vaping crisis, student mental health needs, voter data privacy, climate change, affordable housing, wastewater infrastructure bonding projects, Century College and University of Minnesota building improvements, early education and the state budget.
Many thanks also to several local officials who participated at our meeting. They include: White Bear Lake Mayor Jo Emerson; Ramsey County commissioners Victoria Reinhardt and Nicole Frethem; Mahtomedi school board members Kevin Donovan, Julie McGraw and Lucy Payne; school superintendents Wayne Kazmierczek (White Bear Lake) and Barb Duffrin (Mahtomedi); and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Asst. Commissioner Craig McDonnell.
Now through mid-May, the Legislature will hold hearings on issues discussed at our meeting and more. You are welcome to attend these hearings at the state Capitol. Please keep in touch. You can email, call and sign up to receive weekly updates. Personal meetings also can be arranged. More information can be found at www.senate.mn and www.house.leg.state.mn.us.
Thanks again for participating. We deeply appreciate your involvement.
Sen. Chuck Wiger (DFL, District 43), Rep. Peter Fischer (DFL, District 43A) and Rep. Ami Wazlawik (DFL, District 38B)
