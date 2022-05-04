Build it, they will not necessarily come
For 25 years my wife and I owned a business (Frazer Auto) approximately 30 feet from Highway 61. Most mornings my first prayer of the day was thanking God I lived five blocks away and didn’t have to start the day joining those commuters suffering their first taste of slow traffic for the morning. I’ve read with anguish about the proposed Purple Line.
We sold the business several years ago, and I decided to busy myself by doing the same thing I did as a college student. I drive a school bus on a part-time basis. I enjoyed it as a college student and I enjoy it now. Most would agree using a school bus to ferry the students back and forth to school makes a great deal of sense. My fellow drivers and I usually carry a passenger load of approximately two-thirds capacity or more. Much can be said about the benefit of a fully utilized vehicle of this size. The downside of any bus is obvious. They’re slow to accelerate, slow to brake and slow to corner. They often create a problem to smooth, efficient traffic flow. Now let’s add five (most likely empty) MTC vehicles per hour to the morning and evening commute in downtown White Bear Lake on Highway 61. I know we “could” take a bus, but we as independent citizens prefer a car. Let’s try that again ... we as citizens prefer a car.
I hear my neighbors’ concerns about carjackings, catalytic converter thefts, taxes, the price of groceries and more. I’ve heard no one but the politicians say we need a bus or worse, five per hour.
Tom Frazer
White Bear Lake
