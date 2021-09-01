Honor all families
Almost every Minnesotan wants our kids to have an education that encourages them to understand who we are, where we came from and what we’re capable of being, no matter our skin color, background, gender or ability
But a few billionaires and the promoters and politicians they pay for are spreading fear and lies about what’s taught in our public schools because they know that they can’t stay in power if a future generation of voters knows a more honest history of race in America. As I witnessed at the last White Bear Lake Area School Board meeting, some members of our community have also taken up these messages and are trying to stop honesty in education in the White Bear Area Lake schools. They’re also trying to stop teachers and staff from treating each child fairly.
They’re trying to win by dividing us with lies about what is being taught in our schools so we don’t come together and demand the richest 1 percent stop rigging the rules of the economy in their own favor and start paying what they owe for the things our communities need: smaller class sizes, college without debt, healthy air and water, and affordable health care for all.
But we see through their tactics and we’re ready to show that we’re greater than fear. We believe our children should learn from our history and respect people regardless of what they look like, where they come from, or who they love. It’s what students in White Bear Lake Schools need to live and lead in a multiracial state where one day everyone can thrive - Black or white, Latino or Asian, Native or newcomer.
I have joined Coalition 624, a group of concerned White Bear Area residents who want to support our schools and ensure each child is treated fairly. We know if we come together that we can make our community a place that honors all families, no exceptions. Find us at Coalition 624 on Facebook.
Karol Durdle
Member Coalition 624
