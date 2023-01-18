Thanks for snow removal
Thank you, snow removal staff!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thanks for snow removal
Thank you, snow removal staff!
Living in White Bear Lake, I am very grateful for the hardworking, dedicated people who wake up in the wee hours of the morning to clear our roads, streets, highways and sidewalks. You are the angels who are making it possible for the rest of us to continue our lives amidst a very snowy and cold winter. Your job is not easy. You are essential to keeping our city and state running safely even during the worst of winters. We cannot thank you enough for your hard work and commitment.
Carol Nelson
White Bear Lake
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.