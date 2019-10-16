Experience matters in selecting new commissioner
When I’m evaluating my two candidates for the position of new commissioner for the Ramsey County Board, experience matters. Experience managing a budget. Experience finding solutions to complicated issues. Experience representing the people, not a special interest. Experience navigating challenging situations and finding ways to bring people together.
But not all experience is equal. One candidate has been touting her tenure with the Department of Human Services (DHS) as sufficient experience for her to assume this role. The DHS has been in complete turmoil. The commissioner in charge of DHS, as well as numerous deputies, have resigned. An investigation from the Office of Legislative Auditor found the DHS Child Care Assistance Program has lost tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to fraud. Let us not forget that this candidate is a supervisor of the Child Care Assistance Program. These statements are not opinions, they are facts. This newspaper, as well as the St. Paul Pioneer Press, have run articles stating these facts. I work in facts, research and known proofs, not emotion or unfounded opinions. Experience supervising fraud that cost us millions and millions of dollars is NOT the kind of experience I’m looking for.
The other candidate, Randy Jessup, is a small-business owner and knows how to be fiscally responsible. As a state representative, Randy showed independent leadership and collaborative problem-solving skills. When faced with the options of experience in business, leadership and collaboration versus experience in government bureaucracy and failing to protect taxpayer dollars, the choice should be clear.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear
North Campus site too small for one high school
The proposed new White Bear Lake high school is being built to house a projected 3,400 students within the next 10 years. This is the same current enrollment as Wayzata High School. Using Google Maps, I compared the two sites, including estimating their areas.
Wayzata High School sits on 111 acres. The 1,300 student parking spots alone take up 10 acres. The campus is six miles from their downtown. In fact, it’s in Plymouth, not Wayzata. The entrance to the school is a dedicated road directly off of a rural part of Highway 55. They've recently acquired 37 acres from a neighboring golf course for further expansion.
White Bear High School's North Campus sits on 43 acres. It is half a mile from our downtown. The entrances to the school are small residential streets off of a busy stretch of Highway 61. Two different sets of train tracks surround the school, and there will soon be a high-frequency bus stop half a mile from the school. Further expansion would require tearing down homes and/or tearing down Central Middle School and the Hippodrome.
Yes, the expanded school building can be squeezed into the North Campus space. But this space is simply not adequate for everything else that comes with a school of this size.
If the White Bear school district wants a mega-high school, it should follow the lead of districts like Wayzata, Stillwater, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka and find a big patch of land that can actually accommodate it.
Please remember that voting no on Nov. 5 only means no to this specific plan. It doesn’t mean no to a better plan.
Mary Pollard
White Bear Lake
Vote Yes on Nov. 5
On Nov. 5, residents of the White Bear Lake Area School District will have an opportunity to vote on a bond proposal focused on accommodating increasing enrollment and ensuring long term maintenance of facilities across the district. As a 1984 White Bear graduate, father of three White Bear graduates, and a 13-year member of the White Bear School Board, I am excited about the opportunity to invest in these improvements which include reestablishing a single-campus high school. I know from firsthand experience that the school district is an excellent steward of our tax dollars and have complete confidence that the requested resources are focused on key needs and priorities. Please join me in voting yes for our schools, our children, and our community’s future.
Chris Hiniker
White Bear Township
One high school in White Bear
One high school in White Bear Lake is a well thought out, fiscally responsible and timely opportunity. As a member of the committee that worked on the district facilities plan, I can testify to the time and thought put into it. The final proposal emerged after studying many options to address our growing student population and aging facilities. The plan will make improvements to each of our school buildings. The part of the plan to create one high school by adding on to North Campus is cheaper than building a new school. Construction costs are certain to rise with time and code requirements. Now is the right time to move on this opportunity and one high school makes sense.
As a teacher in the district with over 20 years of experience I have seen firsthand the way our high schools function. Transitions between buildings are hard on students. The current transition from 10th to 11th grade in White Bear is unique. I interacted with two other school districts that studied the White Bear split campus model in depth, and both decided not to copy it. Students develop relationships with North Campus staff and lose those connections when they transition to South Campus. Students in 11th grade face increasingly rigorous coursework and the reality of post-secondary plans. When the student is new to a campus and the staff, this is a daunting task.
Conserving resources is another compelling reason to go to a one-campus high school. One campus can work with one set of specialized equipment as well as maximize the time of content experts. Content areas like engineering, science and instrumental music have costly equipment. To offer these courses on two campuses costs twice as much.
I applaud the dialogue in recent letters to the editor on this topic. Our community is truly asking important questions and seeking to understand. We know from studying large schools that we can design a smaller community feel within a larger school. We are in a place as a community to invest in education and keep White Bear Lake unified as “Bears.”
Jeremy Rockford
White Bear Township
A vote for the future
I am writing in support of the upcoming bond referendum for White Bear Lake Area Schools (WBLAS). My husband and I moved to the White Bear Lake area 39 years ago and have raised three children, all of whom attended WBLAS. I am a retired employee of the district, initially as a teacher and then as a school administrator. In my experience with the district, the school board and administration has always been frugal and a good steward of our (mine and your) tax dollars. The November bond referendum will resolve the unique set of challenges facing our district (aging buildings, increasing enrollment, duplication of services in two high school campuses, increased security, to name a few). The district has an opportunity to accomplish something that we have not tried to accomplish in the past: unite our high school campuses and ready all of our facilities for the growth and challenges of the 21st century.
The bond referendum will have a positive impact on all of our birth through 12th grade-plus learners, as it includes plans for each building. The district continues to work extremely hard to meet the needs of all of its students. As the former director of student support services, I can attest to the dedication of all staff who work with each and every student, from the struggling learner to the gifted and talented. The facilities that house our wonderful students and staff need to be updated and expanded.
Even after its passage, the bond referendum’s tax impact will be reasonable compared to all of the surrounding districts (see graphic in last week’s paper and on school website). We cannot afford to wait any longer to prepare for our students and their futures. The plan will take up to five years to complete, as there is yet much detail and planning to accomplish. Two words sum up the White Bear Lake Area School Bond Referendum: necessary and reasonable. Please vote yes on Nov. 5. Our community and our children deserve to have facilities that we can all be proud of and that meet the needs of all students.
Kathleen Daniels
White Bear Lake
