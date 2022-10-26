What legacy do we want to leave?
I was reviewing candidates for the upcoming Mahtomedi School Board election and noted the word legacy used in some of the campaign literature. I remember being rejected by a college because the parents of another applicant from town had attended the school and that person filled the quota from my town, a legacy acceptance. I got into another college with a scholarship and did well. I have not thought much about “legacy” admissions until I saw the word in some of the school board candidates’ campaign literature. The word “legacy” has bad connotations for some people who see it as exclusionary and a benefit of heritage, class, and race.
I also read in this literature a desire to return the classroom to the “ABCs” and 1+1;” the classrooms of my youth in the ’50s and ’60s. While nostalgia may seem good, students who are not trained to problem-solve and understand our history will not be the applicants that college or trade school admissions committees are looking for. The future of our students depends on our ability to offer them a curriculum that allows them to challenge the future. We must give them the legacy that Steve Wolgamot left us with his work on the Mahtomedi school board, not a legacy based on where your parents and grandparents lived.
The publicly available data for our school district shows excellent student performance with top-level scores in the state and a solid school system national ranking. We had seven National Merit finalists from our high school this past year. While they likely would have been finalists in any school system, their parents live here, in Mahtomedi, to improve their child’s chance for success. The reputation of our school system is high, and reputations are hard to get and easy to lose.
Think about this as you cast your vote for school board.
Bill Roberts
Mahtomedi
We can find common ground
I’m Heather Gustafson and I’m running for state Senate. I’m also the mother of four, a wife, teacher and a member of St. Joe’s in Lino Lakes, American Legion #566 and Pheasants Forever. I volunteer for Mounds View Softball, and am a former member of the Vadnais Heights Community Engagement Committee. My goal is to serve the community I care about and call home.
As we enter the final weeks of the campaign, political groups are spending incredible amounts of money to gain a competitive advantage by spreading misinformation. Let me tell you where I really stand:
• Pro-public safety — I respect law enforcement and support funding our local police so we can tackle rising crime and prevent it before it happens. Had I been in the Senate, I would have voted for the Public Safety Amendment that would have given millions to local police departments to help them protect and serve our community. Unfortunately, my opponent voted against that amendment.
• A strong economy — I support responsible tax cuts, including elimination of the tax on Social Security. I’ll fight to lower prescription drug costs and prohibit price gouging.
• Great schools — As a teacher, I know the challenges students and schools are facing. I’ll work to make sure students from pre-K to graduation get what they need to succeed.
• Protection from government overreach — We need to keep the government out of decisions about our bodies, our relationships or how we raise our children.
• Community transportation needs — The Rush Line outcome was a local decision that affected White Bear Lake. I trust White Bear citizens to make that decision for themselves, which is why I stayed neutral in discussions about the Rush Line.
It’s easy to become cynical as we’re bombarded by ads and mailers. But I believe politics can be a force for good, as long as we stay focused on what matters. I’ll never declare allegiance to a political party ahead of what’s best for our community. Together, we can find common ground, and if elected to serve as your state senator, that’s what I’ll do.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
School board race important for future
Hello, Mahtomedi, I’m Mark Pollard. When I first considered submitting a paid letter about my own candidacy for Mahtomedi school board, I dismissed the idea as a bit awkward and self-serving. But then I considered how important this election is for our district, and decided I needed to get past my personal discomfort and address my fellow residents directly. If you are reading this, I have two thoughts to share.
If you haven’t done so already, please take the time to learn everything you can about our six candidates for school board. School board races used to be sleepy affairs, often populated with unopposed candidates. Those days are over, perhaps never returning. I welcome this vibrancy in local democracy, but it underscores that we, as voters, must shift our thinking about local school board elections. They are every bit as important, and probably more so, as the better-publicized state and national races. This year is more important than most, with our school board potentially on the cusp of a significant member turnover. Nov. 8 will define our district’s direction for years to come.
I want to thank the district for my experiences campaigning over the past few months. The conversations I’ve had with voters, connections I’ve made with supporters, and miles of our district that I’ve walked have all changed me for the better. My wife and I were welcomed here 13 years ago, and little could happen that would change my firm belief that Mahtomedi was and remains an exceptional place to raise a family. Thank you all!
Mark Pollard
White Bear Lake
Taking care of what we have
Residents love our community and want to ensure the leadership of Vadnais Heights takes care of it with them.
As I go knocking on as many doors as I can to speak with residents of Vadnais Heights, “stewardship,” or “taking care of what we have,” keeps coming to mind because that is what our residents are asking for.
City budgets are not that exciting to most residents, but the budget is at the core of taking care of our city. This is where is all starts. Budgets are a moral document of what a community prioritizes.
Vadnais Heights is almost all built out as a community. We have many more residents now, and much less open green space. It is more important than ever now to preserve what we have and ensure we keep up with our infrastructure to provide the residents of VH the quality of services they expect.
Our infrastructure, which includes our roads, water services and parks, is old and has not been adequately maintained. The City Council for years has taken the approach of being a low-tax city at the expense of our infrastructure. Council members have kicked the can down the road. Well, we are at the end of the road. Regardless of who gets elected mayor and to the City Council, residents are going to see a significant increase in their taxes in 2023 and the next few years just to maintain our city, not enhance it. The projected tax increase for 2023 is north of 13%, with many residents feeling an impact of over 20%. These big increases are already in next year’s budget but could have been avoided if the council had done strategic planning for the past several years instead of touting itself as “low cost.” This type of leadership is not being fiscally responsible.
If elected, I will have to deal with these challenging times and unhappy residents, but I pledge to you I will vote consistently for good stewardship/taking care of Vadnais Heights and ALL its residents.
Mike Krachmer
Vadnais Heights
5 steps to save our schools
1. Be welcoming. Stop the division of children by race, gender, nationality … through your posters, lectures and affinity group division. If you want to foster children’s emotional development, treat families equally.
2. Communicate. Not with carefully worded press releases, emails and newsletters laced with politically driven catch phrases. Communicate how you will help our children learn basic academic skills, preparing them for success after they leave your classrooms.
3. Compromise. We know the majority of teachers are union members. The union backs the Democratic party. Yet, a large portion of families you serve are Christian conservatives who deserve respect for our beliefs. Show us that you protect our children’s identity, too.
4. Realize they are children. Not miniature adults. They are not capable of mentally processing the full scope of adult topics on racism and sexuality that you throw at them. The continued push of complex topics will only increase the behavior issues schools are facing. Set up strong boundaries for discipline. Give them a sense of security. And please, allow them to be kids.
5. Use your power to empower. Not to push an agenda. Not to form young activists. You have the power and authority as a public school representative to foster academic growth of young minds. Use it to foster confident free thinkers.
Jennifer Thayer
White Bear Township
Candidate will limit government overreach
As a mom of three young children and an active community volunteer, I am supporting Heather Gustafson for state Senate and I hope you will too. She is a mom, a teacher and a member of our community who understands our needs. She knows firsthand how to support our schools, ensuring our children have access to great teachers in each classroom. She is committed to community safety and supports funding to hire more local police and for after-school programs designed to help at-risk youth and she will protect all of us from government overreach in our lives.
Heather’s commitment to our families, feeling safer in our daily lives and our freedom, make her the best candidate to represent us. Please join me in supporting Heather Gustafson for state Senate.
Leah Nicholson
White Bear Lake
Candidate a good steward of tax dollars
I’m confident that Mark Pollard will make an excellent Mahtomedi school board member. Mark is a parent to two elementary-aged kids and with his career in finance, he’s committed to being a good steward of our tax dollars to ensure the success of current and future students. He is tuned into the current happenings of the school board and, as a former teacher himself, he knows what our teachers need to feel supported and valued. Mark will hear all the voices in the district equally, including alumni families, those new to the district and those who have been traditionally marginalized. He’s ready to hit the ground running and work respectfully and collaboratively to focus on student achievement for all of our kids. Please join me in voting for Mark Pollard on Nov. 8.
Tovah Marek
Mahtomedi
Change needed on school board
Change in leadership is needed on the Mahtomedi school board. I am voting for Ryan Domin to effect the needed change. As a Mahtomedi alumnus, Ryan experienced firsthand as a student the impact the Mahtomedi school board’s decisions have on academic achievement and the academic experience in the district. The decisions by school boards of the past led to Mahtomedi’s rise to the No. one-ranked public school in the state, along with similar improvements in measurable academic achievement. In recent years, Mahtomedi schools have objectively suffered a broad and steady decline in academic performance as the priorities of the school board have changed.
Ryan’s plan is straight forward. (1) Refocus the district’s mission on academic achievement in the foundational subjects of literacy and math. (2) Reintroduce the concepts of the past that led to Mahtomedi’s academic dominance and eliminate concepts that have contributed to Mahtomedi’s academic decline. (3) Determine what the current high-achieving schools in the state have done to earn their way to the top and bring those successful concepts back to Mahtomedi schools.
For decades, Mahtomedi schools have been the hallmark of the Mahtomedi community. Families have moved to Mahtomedi, and Mahtomedi alumni like Ryan have chosen to move their families back to the district because of the schools. This is very much in jeopardy, as evidenced by the huge number of Mahtomedi families moving their children to schools outside the district. A vote for Ryan on Nov. 8 is a vote to return to what the Mahtomedi district once was and can be again.
Doug Wolgamot
Mahtomedi
Response to claims in letter
I am writing in response to the letter written by Jill Fisher-MacIntosh published in the White Bear Press and Quad Press on Oct. 11 titled, “Candidate supports Rush Line.” Ms. Fisher-MacIntosh states that in the recent candidate forum, Heather Gustafson expressed strong support for the Rush Line. I listened to the candidate forum to find this information, and nowhere in the forum did I hear Heather say she strongly supported the Rush Line.
What Heather Gustafson did say during the forum was that she has met with business leaders in the northern suburbs who talked about how the lack of funding and support for infrastructure from Republican senators is hurting us and hurting future projects. These business leaders cited specific examples of economic investments that they knew were lost to our community because we didn’t have the leadership support for transportation or infrastructure projects in the northeast suburbs. The Republican senators have not had the desire to put money into our roads, bridges or public transportation.
Heather also said that local leaders in construction management are saying the same thing, that without transit, it hurts their ability to get workers to job sites, and seniors want the ability to get around in our community. She supports giving cities what they need in terms of infrastructure when they need it. She also stated she supports reasonable, stable and long-term funding for infrastructure because our local governments depend on state roads, reliable bridges and transportation systems.
Heather appears to be listening to her constituents and their transportation needs in our community. I will be voting for Heather on Nov 8.
Lori Olinger
North Oaks
Candidate will defend climate, elections
Most of us want the same things for our communities — a vibrant and healthy place where people of all backgrounds can thrive.
With Keith Ellison, the Office of the Attorney General is taking steps to make sure that Minnesotans will have the clean air and water and healthy, safe places to work and live that our families need to prosper.
Keith Ellison is defending us against polluters. As our state's chief consumer advocate, he filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil Corp., Koch Industries and the American Petroleum Institute, saying these companies knew long ago the negative effects their products have on the environment but chose instead to deceive the public about the harm they were doing. He also moved aggressively with state agencies to protect workers from lead poisoning at a suburban manufacturer and worked closely with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to shut down a longtime polluter in North Minneapolis.
When we exercise our right to vote, we send a message about what we value for ourselves and our families. Minnesota's voter participation is one of the highest in the nation because voters believe in the integrity of our system. Keith will be there to defend our system of voting when attempts are made to challenge the integrity of our elections, giving us confidence that when our vote is cast, it is counted.
We can protect Minnesota's communities and environment by electing candidates like Keith Ellison, who defend us against polluters and are committed to making Minnesota healthier, safer, and cleaner for our families and future generations.
Joe Crowe
White Bear Lake
Candidates bring variety of experiences
Midterm elections ARE important, and I'm feeling so lucky to know and support three women who are running for state office in Senate District 36. They are Heather Gustafson for Senate, Susie Strom for House District 36A and Brion Curran for House District 36B. They bring a variety of experiences with them. Look at their official campaign sites to learn who is a former deputy sheriff, a current high school teacher, an Army veteran and current reservist, a community volunteer, an attorney, a nonprofit employee. Read more about who they are, what they stand for and how they want to help our communities. Then please vote for them on or before Election Day on Nov. 8. I will be so proud to be represented at the state Capitol by these highly capable and hardworking women.
Dianne Sandberg
White Bear Lake
Election will impact lives
This upcoming election will be one of the most important and impactful elections in years. From women’s rights to protecting our democracy, the results of this election will fundamentally impact all our lives. Extremist Republicans want to slash education, ban all abortions, push divisive culture wars and erode the integrity of our elections. Quite honestly, their agenda scares the hell out of me. That is why I am very glad we have three fantastic local candidates who are standing up against such radicalism. Heather Gustafson, Brion Curran and Susie Strom are all moderates who take commonsense approaches to issues that truly matter in our community. These candidates want to help support our local economy through responsible tax cuts for families, seniors and small businesses. They want to ensure Minnesotans have access to world-class schools by fully funding education. These candidates are also strong allies of law enforcement and want to make sure police receive the funding and training needed to make all Minnesotans feel safe in our communities. Finally, all three want to help protect Minnesotans from harmful government overreach, making sure that decisions we make about our bodies, who we love, how we raise our children, or how we vote are private decisions. Heather Gustafson, Brion Curran and Susie Strom all give me hope in this volatile and uncertain time, which is why I will be supporting them on Nov. 8. I sincerely hope you will join me.
Joel Juen
White Bear Lake
Privileged to serve with candidate
Have you seen the billboards lately by a group called Citizens For Sanity, a group presenting preposterous messages to highlight the absurdity of left-wing ideology? The billboards say, "Open the jails. Open the borders. Close the schools. Vote Progressive this November!", “Help Charlie become Charlotte. Puberty blockers are a civil right,” or “To the radical left — thank you for showing violent criminals the compassion and respect they deserve. This fall, stand strong for progressive values.”
Some will like it while others will hate it. It’s because the statements, and there are many others by the group, state the obvious. You know that crime is on the rise, there are growing reports of theft, shoplifting, carjackings and worse. Who in their right mind wants to be a police officer right now, not to mention stories I can relate within our public school system? There is a vast difference of philosophies, and I want to believe integrity still means something. Most of us just want to be left alone after a long day’s work, put food on the table, save for retirement as best we can and enjoy our community.
As a previous Vadnais Heights City Council member, I was privileged to serve with Heidi Gunderson for two years. I read with interest the letter to the editor describing a divisive and accusatory agenda entitled “Voters should be forewarned” by J. Bowman and another entitled “Voters Beware” by N. Johnson on Sept 28. If you haven’t read these letters yet, you should look them up, because they are 100% spot on. I lived them as an independent serving this community. I observed Heidi through these multiple bully tactics. She worked through it with thoughtful, steadfast professionalism.
Heidi cares more than you know for this community, and her voting record stands for itself. She will continue to fight injustice with common sense, vote to restore law and order and fight for family survival to stop the divisiveness of the woke mob. As candidate for Minnesota House, what matters to Heidi Gunderson is God, Family and Country, in that order.
Bob Morse
Vadnais Heights
Don't believe election lies
Six Republican candidates running for offices in the Minnesota midterm elections question or deny the results of the 2020 election despite the overwhelming evidence in every U.S. court that the 2020 election was legitimate.
Our Democracy rests on the principle that voters decide elections and candidates accept results.
I urge you to vote in the upcoming election for those candidates who do not believe in lies!
Rev. Beverly Deak
Grant
Candidate understands education needs
In the door-knocking and conversations I’ve had with neighbors this election season, the topic of education most often rises to the top. In Heather Gustafson, we have an opportunity to support our children and families in a way that has been absent for the past 10 years. Heather’s experience as an educator in the classroom has placed her in the position of direct knowledge of what our children need. Far beyond the “three priorities” of Sen. Chamberlain, Heather Gustafson understands the long game of education, the many facets of learning and the importance of the community’s support in sustaining the kind of care, compassion and collaboration that will launch not only our children, but all of us, into a hopeful future. The days of the three R’s are over. Our children face a world of exciting opportunities and important challenges. Today’s educators advocate for children every day as they celebrate progress and recognize areas of concern.
We are fortunate to have the expertise and commitment to families that Heather Gustafson has shown. We will all benefit when she becomes our senator.
Kathryn Lien
Birchwood
Vote for continued excellence
In previous Mahtomedi school board elections, there has been little question of my support for Kevin Donovan’s candidacy. This year, however, with a number of candidates vying for seats on the board, I feel it is important to remind others of Mahtomedi’s long history of excellence. Perennially, ISD 832 is in the top 10% of schools nationally, and within the top 10 districts in the state. This is possible over time only with the sustained quality of leadership in its school board. Kevin has been crucial to this leadership during the past 17 years. His experience and the breadth of his network within community organizations has helped bring successful solutions to the district’s challenges, program development ideas for our youth and excellence to the quality and delivery of education in Mahtomedi. This excellence has been recognized in Kevin’s appointment to the National School Boards Association, as president of the Minnesota School Boards Association, and the announcement of his selection to the All-State School Board in 2022. Don’t change horses. Support continued excellence for Mahtomedi Schools with your vote for Kevin Donovan.
Dan Parnell
Mahtomedi
Comparison of candidates
For the election on Nov. 8, voters in House District 36B have two new candidates to choose from: Heidi Gunderson and Brion Curran. My recommendation is to vote for Heidi Gunderson as your state representative. Here’s why:
Heidi is a small-business owner. She has experienced the same tough budget choices families and businesses are having to make under the Biden/Walz crumbling economy. Heidi will vote for sensible tax cuts so residents of HD 36B can keep more of their hard-earned money.
As a parent, seeing historic low test scores for reading and math in our schools is very concerning to Heidi. Educators, parents and school boards must work together for the benefit of our children’s education.
Safety is one of Heidi’s top priorities. As mayor of Vadnais Heights, Heidi has worked with Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies for years to help protect her neighbors. She is endorsed by the MN Police & Peace Officers Association and the Ramsey County Deputies Federation.
Heidi has the experience of being a servant leader. She was elected to the Vadnais Heights City Council, then became our mayor. Administrative skills, knowledge of budgets and balanced spending, compromising with staff, leading council meetings and being open-minded to citizens’ concerns are just a few of the skills Heidi has.
Heidi’s opponent does not have the leadership or economic experience necessary to represent the constituents of SD36B. Her website states she is a “social justice advocate” running “as your neighbor…”. Yet when she spoke before the Vadnais Heights City Council on July 20, 2021, she said she feared neighbors would vandalize her home if she hung up a rainbow flag. How can this woman represent all people of SD36B when she doesn’t trust those unlike herself. and is singularly focused on her woke ideology? Her lack of experience, I feel, will lead her to vote for every bad policy supported by the Democratic Party that led us to the cliff we are standing on.
Vote Heidi Gunderson for your House representative in HD 36B. She will serve all the people equally and fairly.
Patty Bradway
Vadnais Heights
Candidate will bring expertise to council
I have known Jerry Moynagh personally and professionally for over 40 years, and believe Jerry’s work and volunteer experience make him an excellent candidate to serve on the Vadnais Heights City Council.
With his long career in the financial services industry, Jerry knows that being fiscally responsible is vitally important to the success of any organization. As councilperson, Jerry will bring this expertise to benefit the citizens of the city of Vadnais Heights.
Jerry is hardworking and dedicated, and brings an open mind and a listening ear to all organizations in which he provides his support. Jerry will bring his sense of fairness and sound judgment to the Vadnais Heights City Council, helping to make Vadnais Heights a great city in which to live well into the future.
Tony Mailhot
Hastings
Candidate listens to all perspectives
As I sort through the many flyers for the upcoming elections, I have to balance the strong, often misleading rhetoric with my real experiences as a resident of District 36. I have met both Roger Chamberlain and Heather Gustafson. In my conversations, in watching their recent debate and in reading their respective positions, I am convinced that Heather Gustafson will best represent the complex, diverse needs of our community.
As a public school teacher, Heather Gustafson has experience listening to and supporting every student who walks in the door. She is interested in listening to all perspectives, rather than pushing a partisan agenda and dismissing experiences and opinions that don’t fit a narrow mindset. Although she is running as a Democrat, she is committed to representing all of us. She has the support of a broad coalition of local residents and groups. In fact, she is married to a Republican.
Heather listens to and is ready to respond to the complexity of easing the burden of inflation on average families while finding ways to provide essential services like public safety and quality schools. Chamberlain seems to value tax cuts over all, even at the expense of basic public services. He was dismissive when I asked how we can support schools as they struggle to find teachers, bus drivers and support staff without the ability to offer competitive salaries. I encourage you to look beyond simplistic, partisan rhetoric and consider voting for a candidate who will best represent our community. Heather Gustafson in the right candidate for us.
Kaari Rodriguez
White Bear Township
Candidate will step up sustainability
Mayoral candidate Mike Krachmer has been a resident of Vadnais Heights for more than 20 years. He wants to help make the city a place where all residents have a sense of belonging, continue to feel safe and step up the city’s sustainability initiatives.
Planning, budgeting, development and redevelopment are critical to the standard of services and the tax base. Mike is committed to questioning the planning and budgeting practices that have been short-sighted. This lack of vision has put the city in a difficult fiscal position. All of our residents will feel the pain of a steep tax increase this year. Development that maintains the important culture of our city is a major challenge, and the city must use an approach that is transparent and creative to meet this challenge.
Mike wants to make our city greener by taking advantage of existing Ramsey County and state policies to invest in renewable energy and more efficient building. Local government has a lot of power to support new green technologies. This goes well with his advocacy for the Minnesota GreenStep Cities Program, which provides resources to cities with 29 best-practice areas such as land use, enhancing a city’s green infrastructure, stormwater management, local foods and supporting a more resilient green business sector.
Our citizens are assets and stakeholders in Vadnais Heights. Mike wants to develop policies and practices that will ensure residents are seen, heard and respected, including those who have been underrepresented in city government. He wants to represent all members of our community equally, regardless of their income level, race, homeownership status, sexual orientation or gender.
I endorse Mike Krachmer for mayor of Vadnais Heights and I encourage you to vote for him by Nov. 8!
Jocelyn Lee
Vadnais Heights
Candidate brings thoughtful leadership
As a father of three boys in the Mahtomedi school district, I am endorsing Paul Donna for reelection to the Mahtomedi School Board.
Paul Donna currently serves on the board and has shown an unwavering commitment to the students and staff of the district. Over the years, Paul has committed numerous volunteer hours to Mahtomedi schools, including serving on the Mahtomedi Area Educational Fund (MAEF) board and as a volunteer coach. Paul brings a wealth of experience as the treasurer of the school board with his working knowledge of school finance and credit analysis.
Additionally, in Paul's time on the board he has prioritized maximizing the learning opportunities for each student to be prepared for life after graduation. His commitment to ensuring exceptional learning opportunities is seen in his thoughtful leadership.
Paul Donna is knowledgeable, reasonable and supports public education, and I wholeheartedly endorse his reelection to the Mahtomedi school board.
Adam Sokoll
Stillwater
Candidates support Green Step Cities program
I am supporting Mike Krachmer for Vadnais Heights mayor and Kelly Jozwowski and Katherine Doll Kanne for City Council. These candidates support smart development in our city with increased community engagement.
These candidates also support adding Vadnais Heights to the list of 142 Minnesota cities in the Green Step Cities program. This program has been helping cities such as White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi and Shoreview reduce energy costs, gain access to clean energy funding and improve green spaces and overall quality of life. With the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) comes a huge opportunity for cities to access funding for cost-saving efficiency upgrades and clean energy infrastructure, but we first need to have a plan. Green Step helps cities gain free access to experts and interns to help make a plan. A city with a plan is more competitive for funding from the IRA and other sources. Twice in the past three years the Vadnais Heights City Council has said “no” to Minnesota Green Step Cities. We need a council that is interested in pursuing the same opportunities and resources that benefit our neighboring cities.
If you think Vadnais Heights should say “yes” to Minnesota Green Step Cities and seek grants to invest in our future, please join me in voting for Mike Krachmer, Kelly Jozwowski and Katherine Doll Kanne.
Steve Jorissen
Vadnais Heights
Sheriff endorses mayoral candidate
As the former mayor of Vadnais Heights, I had the opportunity to serve with Council Member Greg Urban. During that time, Greg Urban advocated for commonsense policies promoting a high quality of life. He worked to keep taxes low and recognized the importance of strong public safety services.
Since being elected sheriff, I have found Greg an effective community partner in combating crime in Ramsey County. Our common vision on policies to promote public safety has made Vadnais Heights one of the safest places to live in the metropolitan area, despite surging crime rates in other areas.
For these reasons, I believe that Greg Urban stands out as the most qualified candidate to be the next mayor of Vadnais Heights.
Bob Fletcher
Ramsey County Sheriff
Former mayor, Vadnais Heights
Ruling won't be overturned
From a political standpoint, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade was perhaps the worst thing that could have happened to Republicans during an election year. Now, I know to read that may get some people fired up, but hear me out.
Before Roe was overturned, the number one issue on the ticket for the midterm elections was education (with the economy coming in at a close second). With that at the forefront, Republicans had the election in the bag. And yet, the Dems continue to run ad after ad focusing on how Republican candidates, if voted into office, will “ban abortion.” This is simply not true.
Here's what the Democratic-Left doesn’t want you to know: Doe vs. Gomez. Doe vs. Gomez solidified a woman’s right to choose in the Minnesota state Constitution, which can only be overturned if the Minnesota Supreme Court changes its initial ruling, or both houses of the state Legislature approves a constitutional amendment. The governor cannot simply undo, overrule or change this.
And yet, these ads are continually pushed at every turn, most of the time without even mentioning any of their candidates as an alternative. See, the truth is, they don’t care about who you vote for as much as who you don’t vote for — anyone with an “R” behind their name. This just proves that for them, it is all about party and not about the individual persons who are running, what they care about or where they personally stand on issues.
Our votes are worth more than that. To try and sway our votes to their side by presenting blatant falsehoods around an issue that isn’t even in question is insulting. My children matter. My family. And my community, which is being divided by these manipulative tactics. Aren’t we tired of this? Of these hollow narratives? Of being made to feel that if you’re not with us, you’re against us?
This November, know the individuals you’re voting for. Know where they stand on multiple issues and make sure they align with your values. Prove that this right matters.
Tim Klecker
White Bear Lake
Candidates engaged with parents, community
I'm looking forward to Nov. 8 and the opportunity to add more members to the Mahtomedi School Board who acknowledge their responsibility to the parents of the community who elected them and don’t shy away from discussions about returning to a focus on academics.
After listening to the League of Women Voters debate and having opportunities to meet the candidates, I am excited that I can vote to reelect Paul Donna for another term. What an asset to have someone incredibly knowledgeable about public finance, yet also actively engaged in the community and loaded with the wisdom obtained through the varied experiences of his children within each of the Mahtomedi schools in recent years. He actually hears the frustrations of parents and isn’t afraid to acknowledge that our schools can do better.
Jenny Peterson is like a ray of sunshine, is so relatable as a parent of young children, and also has been a teacher for more than 20 years. She can help the board relate to what is currently being seen in the classroom and what teachers are currently dealing with trying to reestablish best practices in learning coming out of the pandemic, but also how young parents are handling these issues at home and what the district can do to support them. Add to that, she is a Mahtomedi alum; it is such a gift to the community to have alumni that value their own education here such that they bring their own families back to continue the tradition.
Ryan Domin is doing this with his own children that are fourth-generation Zephyrs and he, too, is listening to those community members who yearn for academic proficiencies that we can be proud of and acknowledging we need to do more. When our family first moved to the district 11 years ago, it was for the schools. I quickly realized the academic success was because of way more than the Fab Lab and smartboards; it was because of the community, and Ryan, Jenny and Paul all respect and value that. My ballot feels like an A+ on the fantasy draft.
Kim Schwieters
Grant
Candidate supports mental health
I am an educator writing this letter in support of the students in White Bear Lake and their families. Since before the onset of COVID, there have been increases in mental health issues, which impact students’ relationships and their ability to learn. One of the few positive outcomes of the pandemic is our greater awareness of mental health and wellness issues.
The well-being of our families and young people is our collective responsibility. Too often, families do not have the resources to access the mental health support they need. We need to elect legislators who understand the complexities and nuance of mental health needs in our classrooms and communities, and that’s why I support Heather Gustafson for the Minnesota Senate.
Kelly DeSmet
White Bear Township
Comparison of party platforms
As I read the Minnesota platforms for the GOP and DFL, I was struck by the stark differences in several areas.
Social Security: GOP “Support phasing out Social Security” vs. DFL “full funding and protection”
Women’s rights and reproductive freedom: GOP “Minnesota Constitution should be amended” and “overturn the Doe v Gomez decision” giving women the right to an abortion. DFL “Oppose any government interference in all matters related to the control of one’s own body, including protections of the rights of women to bear children, practice birth control and obtain safe and legal abortions.”
Education: GOP “Oppose universal preschool programs.” DFL “A strong system of public education at all levels, with stable funding and equal educational opportunities.”
Gun safety: GOP “possess firearms, free from any gun registration system and without needing a government-issued permit.” DFL “Reasonable firearm policies that promote public safety and crime prevention without infringing on the rights of hunters and other sports enthusiasts.”
I urge you to support a candidate who believes in maintaining our strong Social Security program, believes in a woman’s right to choose, believes in a strong, well-funded public education serving the needs of all students and supports reasonable gun safety.
Based upon these facts, I heartily endorse Heather Gustafson for state Senate.
Dr. Don Sonsalla
White Bear Lake
Candidate has 1 agenda — children
I am both a parent of children in our schools and a para at Wildwood Elementary. I know firsthand that Mahtomedi schools are growing as we put the pandemic behind us. Unfortunately, some of the candidates for Mahtomedi School Board are trying to tell us otherwise. What we need on our school board are individuals like Kevin Hiniker to support our schools’ continuing successes, listen to divergent views and stay focused on one agenda, and one agenda only — our children. Kevin’s commonsense approach to our schools is in stark contrast to those who wish to politicize this important role. A school board candidate should stand on their own, of their own merits, and keep politics out of it. I know that I can personally go to Kevin with comments and concerns on how to better our schools and that he will work with other board members.
That’s why Kevin Hiniker will get my vote.
Kelsey LaValle
Grant
Candidate will make community better place
We have lived in Vadnais Heights for over 25 years, and love everything about our community and neighborhood. We’ve known Kelly Jozwowski and her family for 14 years and are endorsing her for Vadnais Heights City Council.
She is involved with everything environmental, human rights issues and had started a neighborhood food share for the most in need. Her skill sets include listening carefully to Vadnais Heights citizens’ concerns and acting on them appropriately. She is very transparent, honest and hardworking. She has the knowledge and strengths needed to become a quality City Council member.
Vote for Kelly and make ALL of Vadnais Heights a much better and progressive place to live.
She truly is the “WOW” factor!
Tom and Joni Falk
Vadnais Heights
‘Old-school’ approach not working
Most of us are concerned about the increase in crime. I hear people lament, “it’s those liberal judges, we need to toughen up the sentences and lock those criminals up.” Study after study show that the U.S. criminal justice system is broken. We spend billions on our criminal justice system, yet have the highest crime rate and mass incarceration rate among developed countries. What can we learn from those other countries’ approaches to criminal justice? I read a recent article in the Star Tribune that cited a Harvard study, “One nation, underpoliced, with injustice for all.”
I found their conclusions interesting and insightful. One conclusion was, “Put many more police on the street so there is a higher probability of apprehension but have more reasonable sentences.” This is considered a preventive solution. In the U.S. we do the opposite — we have one-ninth the number of police on the streets as do other developed countries. As a result, fewer criminals are apprehended. They know that, and they know that the U.S. dishes out harsher sentences, so they flee when confronted, leading to more police killings than in other countries.
I know I am simplifying a complex topic, but my point is that sticking with old-school approaches and rhetoric is not working. I just got a mailer for Sen. Chamberlain and I was so disappointed to see that he is still sticking with what is not working. The first two sentences from his mailer are “hold criminals accountable with tougher sentencing ... “ and “increase penalties for criminals ...”
I am looking to vote for someone who understands that we need a preventative approach to safer communities. Heather Gustafson’s policies are just that: reevaluate our current efforts and allocate funding to put more police on the street to disrupt criminal activity and stop violence.
Debra Beck
Vadnais Heights
Candidate a proven steward of resources
Our city needs more stewards of our beautiful resources in Vadnais Heights like Katherine Doll Kanne. I’m so happy that she is running for City Council, and she has my vote. Katherine’s passion for our natural resources is more than just talk; she has put her passion into action. She is a trained Minnesota Water Steward and has used this training to help other Vadnais Heights residents with projects in their own backyards, helping to improve landscape resiliency, attract more wildlife and help deal with stormwater management. For example, she has helped install rain barrels in neighbors’ yards. She has helped install and maintain pollinator and rain gardens at our schools and in our parks. These projects help all of us in our community by increasing our property values and enhancing the natural beauty of our yards and our neighborhoods, which is one of the primary reasons most of us live in Vadnais Heights. Katherine’s volunteer activities earned her the award of Volunteer of the Year in 2021 by the Vadnais Lakes Area Water Management Organization. Join me in voting for Katherine Doll Kanne for Vadnais Heights City Council.
Carolyn Messbarger
Vadnais Heights
Impressed by honesty
When I first met Heather Gustafson, I was impressed with her honesty and straightforwardness, and we immediately clicked on current issues.
Heather is a teacher and has firsthand experience as to what our public education system needs to improve and recover from the COVID pandemic. She relates to teachers, kids and parents from her experience as a teacher, working in our public schools. Heather is passionate about environmental issues and will protect our natural resources. She is a mother to four daughters and is passionate about equality and women’s rights, including keeping abortion safe and legal. Heather is a leader, and will reach across the aisle to work on the tough issues of taxes, inflation, public safety and better gun control.
Heather will represent all of us, the people of Senate District 36. Her priority is not political party or the wealthy. Vote for GUS, who is excited to represent US in the Minnesota Senate!
Valerie Hanson
White Bear Lake
Support ranked-choice voting
Ranked-choice voting (RCV) promotes political moderation and compromise. Indeed, according to Prof. Larry Diamond of the Hoover Institution at Stanford, while some other reforms would be helpful (e.g., multiseat legislative districts), RCV is the single best Archimedean lever to overcome our nation’s current dysfunctional and polarized politics.
Minnesota should follow the lead of its fellow northern states, Maine and Alaska, by adopting RCV.
Candidates Nancy McLean for the state Senate (District 33) and Hanna Valento and Josiah Hill for the State House (Districts 33A and 33B) all support the adoption of RCV in Minnesota.
For that reason, if they are elected, they will help make our state and our nation a better place for our children and grandchildren.
Because ranked-choice voting will help restore strength and resiliency to our democracy, please vote for Nancy McLean for state Senate and either Hanna Valento or Josiah Hill for state House.
Jim Dorsey
Grant
Candidate focuses on people, not corporations
As the 2022 election season closes, I have been contacted privately by friends asking who to vote for. Many of my friends know that I follow the races closely, and they know that I will share what I hear and know. So, here is my take on the SD 36 race between Heather Gustafson and Roger Chamberlain. After examining both their records, I am supporting Heather.
Roger has held this seat for three terms now, and has shown himself to be a partisan actor through and through. He says he supports education, but then proposes to use state tax dollars to fund private schools. Thankfully, that foolish bill didn’t pass in 2021. In 2022, he was a leader in the Republican-controlled Senate, which blocked use of the nearly $10 billion surplus to patch up the holes in the special education cross-subsidy and other necessary funding fixes. That money could have been spent in multiple ways to shore up education funding and help our districts retain teachers. It could have been spent to train new teachers and new staff to stave off the teacher shortage. It could have been used to attract mental health professionals and guidance counselors to our schools. Instead, that money sits unspent as inflation eats up its value.
It is time for fresh leadership from someone who knows how difficult the job of educating our kids really is. We need someone who understands the challenges facing our children, families, teachers, administrators and staff who are doing their level best to build the world’s best workforce. If we neglect training our youngsters to be that workforce, we all fail. If we continue to divide our efforts, we will fail. Heather Gustafson is that person. She is ready to lead for the good of all Minnesotans. She is focused on people, not corporations. She has my vote, and deserves yours too.
Kathryn Timm
Lino Lakes
Candidate will deliver ‘small-town’ experience
In Mahtomedi, strong schools are at the heart of what makes our “small-town city” one of the best places in Minnesota to live and raise a family. That Zephyr legacy of academic excellence was built over time by committed leaders who shared a focused vision and commitment to academic excellence.
On Nov. 8, our community will vote to elect three new school board leaders to carry that legacy forward and strengthen the district for our students, teachers and community. I am proud to support Ryan Domin for Mahtomedi School Board. Ryan stands apart as the candidate dedicated to advancing a more focused vision for the district. Ryan also promises to work on strategies that strengthen academic excellence in core subjects like literacy and math.
Our school board needs a balanced perspective of both our legacy and the experiences of current families in the district. Ryan delivers that perspective as a current parent and as a third-generation resident of Mahtomedi.
Many families are wondering if Mahtomedi can still deliver that exceptional “small-town city” experience. I believe that with new leaders like Ryan Domin on the Mahtomedi School Board, we can maintain the highest expectations for our district, teachers and students now and for many years to come.
Kristin Myhre
Mahtomedi
Knowledgeable, experienced, visionary, insightful
Please join me in supporting Kevin Donovan for reelection to the Mahtomedi School Board. I have known Kevin for many years. I have had the honor of working for 25 years as a special education staff member in Mahtomedi and am a parent of two graduates from Mahtomedi Public Schools.
Kevin has been approachable when I wore either my parent or staff hat. He listens to those who seek to discuss issues. Kevin aims to make things right. He has been a tireless advocate for all students who attend Mahtomedi. Kevin recognizes the diverse talents of students and what is required to balance that in a school district. Kevin has a keen fiscal eye. He advances policies that create lifelong learning and critical thinking skills for all students while considering the fiscal health of the district. Kevin has demonstrated the broad perspective needed to do the job and has excelled in his role on the Mahtomedi School Board. In fact, this year he was named to the Minnesota School Boards Association all-state school board. Only seven school board members receive this award each year out of a possible 2,000 board members. Yes, only seven. A good school board member doesn’t just show up to meetings or bring a limiting agenda. Kevin comes prepared. He takes full advantage of training opportunities. His 17 years experience representing our schools gives him a great perspective, too. Mahtomedi Public Schools is fortunate to have someone so committed to education and community service on their school board. Please reelect Kevin Donovan to the Mahtomedi School Board.
Barb Connelly
Arden Hills
Things to consider before you vote
The candidates for the Democratic party keep telling us that if the Republican candidates are elected it will spell the end of our democracy, all while they continue their attempts to take away our constitutional rights little by little, starting with First and Second Amendments. The Department of Justice has been weaponized against parents, accusing them of being “domestic terrorists” for speaking out toward the school boards for a terribly questionable curriculum being forced on our children. This comes with threats that the FBI will one day knock on their doors and arrest them. Seems to me that is the beginning of a Leninist, Marxist socialist regime.
Before I retired, most of my colleagues were immigrants and refugees, many of whom came here seeking asylum from well-known socialist countries. From their own mouths, I have heard them share how the feel of this country is becoming what they risked their lives to escape. They fear they will soon be living in the same awful socialist prison they left.
Remember, when you vote you are hiring someone to work for you, to do your bidding and be your voice, and to pass legislation the majority of the people want. The people we elect have no right to dictate how we are to live.
I believe the time has come to impose term limits for all federal elected senators and House members. People such as Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and others have usurped power beyond what was ever intended for them as our representatives in Washington, D.C.
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
Get to know candidate for mayor
This letter is in support of James Nelson for mayor of Birchwood.
In the current climate of bitter political divide, James is the calm collaborator that Birchwood can count on to bring a rational voice of reason to local government. James is a thoughtful communicator and takes the time to listen and consider various viewpoints. He is approachable and not one to unduly pressure anyone to see his side.
Before voting day, take a few minutes to chat with James to see for yourself; it won’t be time wasted.
James wants for Birchwood what are certainly common themes among residents — a local government that ensures safety and the individual rights for all that live here.
In contrast to recent leadership, James does not intend to “rule" over the residents of Birchwood. Township residents have been through that, and do not deserve elected representatives that silence views with which they don’t agree or unilaterally make arbitrary and capricious decisions that impact the residents of Birchwood, such as traffic and permitting decisions, to mention just a few.
It’s time to change the current course, not elect what is essentially no better or different than “more of the same.” No longer should residents endure power-hungry, elitist-behaving influence in our local government. The overreach during and since the pandemic has gone way too far, and it’s time for it to stop.
Have you been pressured to put a certain sign in your yard? Or, more importantly, have you been pressured to take a certain one down? Is leadership that would infringe on individual rights best for Birchwood?
Better yet, ask yourself, do you think Birchwood is a better place than it was six years ago? We have an opportunity in front of us to calm the environment and select a representative who does not have their own agenda except to be a humble servant to the individuals who live here, which is what the people of Birchwood deserve.
On Nov. 8, select James Nelson for mayor. Let’s choose to do better for ourselves and for Birchwood.
Andrew Kronschnabel
Mendota Heights
Vote for levy renewal
Strong schools are the heart of thriving communities. That’s why I will be voting yes on the capital projects levy renewal on the ballot for voters who live in the White Bear Lake Area School District. This levy is a renewal of the current levy that is expiring, so voting “yes” will keep this part of the property tax rate the same as it has been for the last 10 years. The money from this levy is used for curriculum and to buy technology, musical instruments and new buses. Our students depend on these things to be fully prepared and successful when they graduate from White Bear Lake Area High School. The young people in our community grow into adults who are our neighbors, co-workers, fellow community members and leaders. Investing in them invests in the strength of our community for years to come. Strong community support for our schools and educators is one of the reasons I’m proud to live in White Bear Lake and send my three children to school in the district. Please join me in voting yes on the levy renewal on or before Nov. 8.
Amy Frane-Gower
White Bear Lake
Candidate will strive for improvement
A letter last week was titled “Say no to negative candidates” and referenced negative talk about Mahtomedi schools from some school board candidates. Do we really want school board members who do not see room for improvement in our schools? I love Mahtomedi schools. I adore every teacher my children have had the honor of learning from so far. I still would like to see our school board and administration strive for improvement in areas that need it.
Jenny Peterson is a mother with three young children in the district. She also loves Mahtomedi schools, is an alumnus and has been an educator for over 20 years. Jenny will work hard for our schools and our kids, and has the experience and determination needed to be a great school board member and representative for our community. Jenny’s consistent dedication to volunteering throughout our district and city is another indicator of her commitment to making our community the best it can be.
Nathalie Carrigan
Dellwood
Candidates endorsed by police association
Minnesota’s largest police association, representing over 10,000 rank-and-file law enforcement officers, enthusiastically supports Sen. Roger Chamberlain and House candidate Heidi Gunderson. They will make sure our public safety officials have the support, resources and policies that provide for a safer, stronger community for everyone.
Rising crime is a statewide problem, and we MUST restore public safety in our communities. That starts with respecting police as partners and holding violent criminals accountable.
That’s why the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association supports and endorses Sen. Chamberlain and Heidi Gunderson. We hope you will join us in voting for them.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
At last summer's Marketfest, in chatting with a DFL activist, his parting words were, "We're going to take Roger Chamberlain down." I didn't take the sentence as a threat, nor did I respond (Solomon stated that even a fool, when he keeps his mouth shut, is considered wise). Nor do I believe that one (perhaps) stray comment by one activist necessarily characterizes the entire group. But it does make for some interesting analytical fodder.
First, there does appear to be a prescience to it. The federal regime's war on energy and the economy are indeed taking Mr. Chamberlain down, as well as quite a few others. This most likely was not within the activist's intent, but is certainly an aspect (and cost) of very suspect (if not worse) governing principles.
Second, our household has received numerous pieces of dark and foreboding campaign literature labeling Mr. Chamberlain as extremist. Is this the take-down? Would anyone questioning the leadership of those publishing such pieces be treated similarly? Isn't healthy governance something that elevates, that is respectful of all? Take-down leadership is not the stuff of an open society.
Third, why would Mr. Chamberlain need to be brought down? Unless, of course, the seat were seen as an avenue to power, prestige or outsized influence. Mr. Chamberlain's view (shared by many I know) is that the position is a public service, akin to street sweeper or snowplow driver. There is a stewardship, a public trust, to be met with character, competence and collegiality. Mr. Chamberlain has conducted himself in a manner consistent with these governing principles.
Sen. Chamberlain has consistently shown that he has the character and principles of an open society, whether in education or environment, fiscal or physical health, or a just and free societal order, and should be returned to office.
Jim Nash
White Bear Lake
