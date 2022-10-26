What legacy do we want to leave?

I was reviewing candidates for the upcoming Mahtomedi School Board election and noted the word legacy used in some of the campaign literature. I remember being rejected by a college because the parents of another applicant from town had attended the school and that person filled the quota from my town, a legacy acceptance. I got into another college with a scholarship and did well. I have not thought much about “legacy” admissions until I saw the word in some of the school board candidates’ campaign literature. The word “legacy” has bad connotations for some people who see it as exclusionary and a benefit of heritage, class, and race.

