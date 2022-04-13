Be part of the solution for lake level crisis
Kudos to Press Publications for keeping us all informed on the White Bear Lake level-related litigation and proposed legislation. This issue has been in the news for so long that some of us may have long ago “tuned out,” because of its complexity and because we are weary of the contention and finger-pointing.
But this issue is not going away, and perhaps it is time to turn from focusing on the legal wrangling and, instead, put more attention on what we can each do individually to conserve water. If we each cut back a little bit on our water consumption, we will help relieve the stress on the aquifer from which we all derive water for drinking, lawn care, industries, recreation, etc.
I propose we do no more finger-pointing, unless we are pointing at ourselves. How can I reduce my water use? How can I be part of the solution?
Perhaps Press Publications could continue its excellent coverage of this matter by running a series of articles, and the involved communities likewise utilize their respective newsletters, to advise residents and businesses on best practices for lawn and garden watering, water-efficient appliances, fixing plumbing leaks, rain-barrel reservoirs, rain gardens, and the like. We could thereby each increase our conservation efforts within our own households and businesses. The involved city governments might share the best practices that they have each been implementing, so we can all “up” our game in terms of water conservation.
Some of us might have bought a home or be leasing a business that came with an automatic watering system that sometimes operates in the rain. Is there a way to adjust the mechanism to avert this? Let’s hear from the experts. Could I pay more attention to the weather forecast, and postpone watering my lawn or garden if rain seems promising? How about shorter showers? Turning off the tap while brushing one’s teeth? Only running the washer when one has a full load? We will each make our own efforts. What is possible for some may be impractical for others, so again, let’s not focus on what other communities or our neighbors can do, but rather on what we can do ourselves.
Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
Renovation of
courts a waste
I noticed this past weekend that demolition has already started to dismantle the fencing around the refurbished tennis and pickleball courts that were completely renovated two years ago. I am inclined to believe that those who are on the school board in charge of the construction project currently underway at North Campus knew full well that when these renovations were done, that it would be temporary, but they still spent they money. Why did they proceed with the upgrade of these courts when they knew it would be short-lived?
I have heard that they are relocating the courts with a different design/directional appearance from where they are currently. Didn’t they know this prior? Obviously, parking lots are more of a priority than are residents enjoying recreation close to home. What are the demographics that determine parking needs for this project? What a waste of White Bear/Ramsey County and the State of Minnesota taxpayers’ money! Many people use those courts during the spring/summer/fall seasons. They are always busy. I suspect demolition is only days away. It appears that the White Bear Lake school board has unlimited funds in its checkbook to proceed with expensive projects for the district despite declining enrollment. They haven’t been very transparent, especially for having the biggest school levy in the State of Minnesota. Residents — remember this when the funds fall short and the school board has a request for another levy on a future ballot. I hope you will consider what it will cost you out of your pocket!
Barbara Bicha
White Bear Lake
Mississippi students not better readers
Mississippi is not beating Minnesota at reading. Sen. Roger Chamberlain claims they are in his April 6 opinion column, which concludes that Minnesota needs a big change in teaching standards and “Mississippi has shown us the path to success.” He bases his conclusion on data from nationsreportcard.gov, and this data clearly shows Minnesota fourth and eighth graders have higher reading scores than those in Mississippi! These are the only grades with state-level results for comparison. Here are the actual results: Minnesota fourth graders scored 222 with 38% above the proficiency level, while Mississippi fourth graders scored 219 with 32% above proficiency level. Minnesota eighth grade scored 264 with 34% above proficiency, while Mississippi eighth grade scored 256 with 25% above proficiency. Minnesota was above the national average in all categories, and Mississippi was at or below the national average in all categories. The entire premise of his column was a big lie.
One has to wonder what Chamberlain was trying to accomplish with this obviously false claim. State Senate Republicans have proposed a budget for our schools that comes nowhere near what is needed to close the race and ethnicity gap, provide mental health and counseling resources and pay our teachers and aides what they deserve.
The conclusion I draw from Chamberlain’s false claims is that he wants to blame our teachers for poor outcomes, and additional funding wouldn’t be needed if teachers would just do their jobs.
Steven Jorissen
Vadnais Heights
Corruption on
the rise?
At one time it was reported that St. Paul, in Ramsey County, Minnesota, was the most corrupt city in America. Maybe it is again …
No jail time for criminals, no sentences for people who caused others to die, routine traffic stops are all but a memory, and a state politician who lives in another state.
From the internet it was reported: “As state Rep. John Thompson appealed to Minnesota voters for a seat in the state Legislature last November, he was using a Wisconsin address to renew his driver’s license in the Badger State.”
Without cooperation and tacit approval from the Capitol, none of this could happen.
Dave Brockel
White Bear Township
LETRS data needs further study
I read with great interest the article, “Mississippi is beating us at reading?” Sen. Roger Chamberlain makes a strong argument for the Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training for teachers. I decided to do some research on the Mississippi reading scores.
Very impressively, Mississippi increased its reading scores from ranking 49th among U.S. states in 2013 to 29th in 2019 on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for fourth grade students. For 2019, Mississippi was the only state in the country to improve reading scores, and was first in the country for gains in fourth grade reading and math. However, the state still falls behind the national average in eighth grade reading.
What made the scores increase? Mississippi replaced a whole word approach to reading with a phonics approach by requiring teachers to take Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training. However, training teachers is not the only change Mississippi made. The article, “Mississippi rising? A partial explanation for its NAEP improvement” reports that there are several possible causes: the rollout of early literacy programs and professional development, faithful implementation of Common Core standards and focus on the “science of reading.” Another change Mississippi made is a retention rate higher than any other state. So the reason for the score increases in reading for Mississippi is complicated. With correlational results, cause cannot be proven. More research is needed.
As a taxpayer, I am very interested in what more careful study of LETRS will show. I also think there should be careful study of the other strategies used in Mississippi and if their effects are just on fourth grade scores or last throughout schooling. If there is good data to support funding for any of these strategies, I would be happy to pay for it. However, at this point I don’t think the data is there to support LETRS as a single cure to reading problems.
Barbara Hinz
White Bear Lake
