My name is Caden Christiansen and I am a summer intern at Press Publications. I graduated from Henry Sibley High School, now Two Rivers High School, in 2019 and just finished my sophomore year at Bethel University where I am currently majoring in finance with a journalism minor. At Bethel I am a middle infielder on the baseball team and the sports editor for the school newspaper The Clarion.
I was born in White Bear township and my family and I lived there until I was 5 years old before moving to south Maplewood. As a little kid I was frequently standing in line at Cup N’ Cone and loved going to Marketfest with my parents. Now as an almost 20 year old, I have since moved away from my parents brand new house built in Newport, Minnesota and living with six of my Bethel teammates in Arden Hills. This summer I have spent my time loving my internship at Press Publications, working for an asphalt company in Edina, umping youth baseball games, playing amatuer baseball in the Park National League, and learning to grocery shop for under $100.
My internship at Press Publications is unfortunately only eight weeks long and I am working around 15 hours a week. In the three short weeks I have been here, I can’t express enough how much I enjoy it. I am only in the office Mondays and Tuesdays, and although my other jobs put food on the table and gas in my car, I wish I was able to be in the office reporting and writing all week. Everyone in the office has been extremely welcoming and friendly ever since I have started and I really appreciate being given this opportunity to learn, grow and improve my writing ability. One of the things I love about journalism is getting to learn about new and interesting people and hear their stories and that is something I am really excited to continue doing the rest of the summer.
I have always loved to write and to this day would take writing a 15-page paper over a test any day. But as I enter my junior year of college with no idea what I want my future career path to look like, I am reminded of my Friendly Hills Middle School ‘Book of Me’ assignment. At my high school graduation party in the summer of 2019, my mom showed me a page from the scrapbook I made in my sixth grade English class titled “Who Will I Be?” Sixth grade Caden wrote about playing college baseball and becoming a sports writer for ESPN, traveling the country watching games and reporting on them. Seeing that in writing has helped me remain open minded about the future and stay open to new opportunities. It reminds me to truly take advantage of my internship this summer and is something that will motivate me to dive into any future opportunities that present themselves. As I write for The Clarion and now for the Press Publications, every small business story, author Q&A, or town hall meeting is a way of keeping that sixth-grade dream alive, and I can’t wait to see where it all takes me.
Caden Christiansen is the editorial intern at Press Publications.
