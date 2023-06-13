I am Sebastian Studier, a summer intern at Press Publications. 

I graduated from Forest Lake Area High School in 2021 and just completed my junior year at Bethel University, where I am majoring in English education and minoring in journalism. At Bethel, I have explored my journalistic interests by serving as the sports reporter for the student newspaper, the Clarion, in addition to completing a spring semester internship in writing with Bethel’s athletic department where I wrote game recaps as well as feature stories. I also play on Bethel’s club hockey team and serve as a BUILD student mentor, tutoring and serving as a mentor for students with intellectual disabilities.

