I am Sebastian Studier, a summer intern at Press Publications.
I graduated from Forest Lake Area High School in 2021 and just completed my junior year at Bethel University, where I am majoring in English education and minoring in journalism. At Bethel, I have explored my journalistic interests by serving as the sports reporter for the student newspaper, the Clarion, in addition to completing a spring semester internship in writing with Bethel’s athletic department where I wrote game recaps as well as feature stories. I also play on Bethel’s club hockey team and serve as a BUILD student mentor, tutoring and serving as a mentor for students with intellectual disabilities.
Rewinding a bit, I was born in Maplewood and spent the majority of my early childhood life in Cottage Grove from age zero to 5. I attended my first day of kindergarten at Columbus Elementary, and my family shortly thereafter moved to Columbus, where I still reside today. Growing up, my days were filled with school of course, but sports, and then more sports. My elementary school days were spent playing a full plate of baseball, basketball, hockey, and lacrosse before I attended Century Junior High and eventually, Forest Lake High School where I narrowed down my sports interest to lacrosse alone and played through my senior year.
This summer, I will be growing as a journalist and professional at Press Publications, working a full-time internship through the week, coming into the office Monday through Friday while spending my weekends ideally outdoors, avoiding mosquitoes, and spending time with the people that matter to me.
My internship at Press Publications will last through the three months of summer and I will be working a full 40 hours per week. In my first few days in the office, I have been impressed with both the friendliness and interconnectedness that exists in the building. I have seen many different smiling faces and have already received valuable advice from multiple different voices. From the news department where I will be working, to the sales department, to the production department, and beyond, it feels like a team rather than a collection of individuals. Growing up competing as a member of multiple sports teams, I know that a successful team is one that features unique individuals with individual strengths but works together towards a common goal utilizing teamwork. I can sense this team atmosphere already at Press Publications.
I’ve always had a passion and drive to write. Writing always came easily to me, and I always found that I could say what I couldn’t put into words aloud into writing. I remember my parents always telling me before I went to college to minor in something you’re passionate about, and that’s what I did. Although I aspire to become a high school English teacher, I truly believe that my journalistic experience will weave itself into my future career in some fashion, whether that be teaching journalism classes to high school students while advising a student led newspaper, or simply continuing to write freelance in my spare time. Even though I don’t see myself working as a real-life journalist in the future, I still look forward to the invaluable experience and opportunities that my summer spent in this newsroom will create for me, whether those experiences contribute to educating the next generation of journalists, or even pull me into a full-on career change, because you just never know, after all.
