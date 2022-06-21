My name is Ella Roberts and I am a summer intern at Press Publications.
I graduated from St. Francis High School in 2020 and just completed my sophomore year at Bethel University where I am currently double majoring in journalism and relational communication studies. At Bethel I am a pitcher on the softball team and the sports editor this upcoming fall for the school newspaper The Clarion. I was born in Coon Rapids, but a majority of my childhood took place in a small neighborhood surrounded by farmland in East Bethel. As a kid I spent most of my weekends at the ball field and remember running into White Bear every so often. Whether we won or not is a different story. I have just recently moved back into my parents’ home temporarily for the summer and will be moving into my new house in New Brighton where I will live with four of my friends from Bethel. This summer I have spent my time in and out of the Press Publications office, waitressing at TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine, serving cheese curds and corn dogs out of a fair stand, working in my grandma’s garden and enjoying time with friends and family.
My internship at Press Publications is a short eight weeks long and I am working around 15 hours a week. In the two weeks I have been here, I can say that I have already learned a lot about myself as a reporter and what it’s like to work with a team. The staff have been nothing but welcoming and helpful when it comes to showing me around and giving me advice for my stories. I tend to ask a lot of questions and can be a very indecisive person, but this internship has forced me to make decisions on my own while also receiving the affirmation I need as an aspiring reporter to continue growing. I love that my role allows me to work both independently and interdependently and I have already met some great people in the community and surrounding communities. Something I love most about journalism is being able to learn from others experiences while also sharing those experiences to hopefully make a difference or impact.
I have always loved to write and have aspired to become a mini Rory Gilmore ever since watching the iconic Gilmore Girls. My family and friends have always supported me in this dream of mine, but for so long I never saw it as plausible. In fact, going into my freshman year of college I chose not to pursue journalism. However, after not being able to graduate or play softball my senior year of high school due to COVID-19, along with losing some people very close to me, any dreams I had for myself seemed to be slipping from my fingertips. Life flipped like a switch and my plans to go to school altogether seemed less and less likely. I moved into my freshman dorm in August 2020 at Luther College and was back home in my parents’ house by November that same year.
After taking some time away to process and heal, I was able to find a new home at Bethel University by January 2021. Since then, life has continued to change for me, but in the best way possible. I declared my journalism minor before the end of my freshman year and I have since loved all of my journalism classes, traveled to Guatemala for an international storytelling project, became sports editor for The Clarion and am in the middle of completing my first internship in a newsroom. I am extremely humbled and grateful for where I have been, but I cannot wait to see where I will go.
Ella Roberts is an intern with Press Publications. She can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.