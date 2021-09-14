White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.