2021 was a momentous year for community leaders and members of the Lake Links Association who are working together to complete the Lake Links Trail, a non-motorized route around White Bear Lake. And 2022 is shaping up to be just as exciting.
Ramsey County, recipient of $2.6 million in legislative funding for the South Shore segment, announced in late 2021 it will complete the segment by late 2022. Getting here required shifting responsibility for the road from the county to the City of White Bear Lake and White Bear Township. In addition, Ramsey County, consultant Kimley-Horn and local government representatives held multiple public events, leading to an alignment overwhelmingly endorsed by residents.
At Bellaire Beach, the White Bear Lake Chapter of Rotary International gave their time and talents to build Saputo Station picnic and rest area. The facility was underwritten by Saputo, Inc., which operates a production facility on Highway 61 at County Road F. Lake Links co-founder Steve Wolgamot designed Saputo Station based on early area train stations. Mahtomedi resident and architect Bryan Gatzlaff oversaw the project, and Larson Engineering provided engineering services and building plans. White Bear Township provided the land, prepared the site and helped get the building in place. Friends of Efrain Santiago, an omnipresent personality in the area’s hospitality industry who died in 2019, raised funds in Santiago’s name for a bike maintenance station at Saputo Station and a memorial bench overlooking the lake.
“Community helping community” was the theme for Mahtomedi and the Village of Birchwood. In 2020, Mahtomedi used most of $1.4 million allocated by the Legislature to complete a separated trail for walkers and bikers along Birchwood Road, which connects the two communities. In 2021, Mahtomedi offered part of the surplus funding to Birchwood to improve their segment. Sen. Chuck Wiger plans to introduce legislation this session to achieve the transfer of funds.
Much more happened in Mahtomedi in 2021. The Lake Links Trail initiative helped catalyze close to a dozen other city projects aimed at making the community more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly in collaboration with local advocates from BikeWalkRoll and the Mahtomedi Area Green Initiative (MAGI). In July, the city dedicated its segment of the Lake Links Trail Wolgamot Way in honor of Steve Wolgamot. Also in July, nearly 70 bicyclists joined in the Lake Links Association’s fifth annual Ride Around the Lake.
Also in 2021, Greater White Bear Community Foundation board chair Carol McFarlane announced establishment of the Wolgamot Lake Links Trail Enhancement Fund at a ceremony honoring Steve as the recipient of the 2021 J. Stanley and Doris Hill Legacy Award.
For Dellwood, the City of White Bear Lake, and White Bear Township, all recipients of 2020 legislative funding to complete the final two segments of the Lake Links Trail, 2021 was a year of discovery and planning. We enter 2022 with the hope that these units of government, Washington and Ramsey counties, MnDOT and Met Council will come together to craft a regional-friendly solution to complete the trail.
We’re looking forward to the safe, pleasant walking and biking opportunities the Lake Links Trail will offer when complete, and we welcome your participation. See lakelinks.net for more information.
Mike Brooks is board chair, Lake Links Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.