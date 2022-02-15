As we steadily progress through the school year and head into the spring season, it is hard to believe that we will soon be in the home stretch of my fifth year as superintendent. Thinking back on the successes we have gained and the challenges we have faced head-on since 2017, it seems as though the memories are simultaneously “just yesterday” and “years ago.” I invite you to think back with me over the last five years.
When I began my tenure as superintendent, moving from my former role as Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations in the district, one of the first important tasks was to help people understand how to pronounce my name. (It’s “Kaz-mer-check” for those who are still wondering. Our students helped us pull off a fun pronunciation video that still lives at isd624.org/about/superintendent for those who want to check it out.)
That first year, the 2017-18 school year, was filled with important work that laid the foundation for much of what we’re able to accomplish today. In the fall, our community supported a local operating levy renewal. Our school community also participated in a Strategic Planning process that year, building a plan that was approved by the School Board in April, 2018.
Throughout the next school year, building-level strategic planning committees worked to set the course for our individual schools and programs. Running parallel to these processes, a district-wide comprehensive facilities planning process kicked off in the fall of 2018 and continued through the 2018-19 academic year.
Armed with information from the facilities planning process and sharing in the district’s vision of “Building Our Future,” the community passed a $326 million bond referendum, the largest in state history, in the fall of 2019. With a facilities plan set to be completed in 2025, the bond funding allows us to address projected enrollment throughout the district, invest in our aging facilities and infrastructure, and create a single unified grades 9-12 high school.
Our story of the spring of 2020 is not unlike many others, with “unprecedented” and “abundance of caution” becoming familiar phrases as we all learned the ropes in what would become a new normal. The effects COVID-19 had on our district, community, state, nation and world were numerous, but I am proud to say that even in the midst of such challenges we were able to remain nimble and figure out ways to serve our students and families in ways we never had before.
The 2020-21 school year brought with it the continued need for flexibility as we served students in new learning models and within new standards of operation. We also continued to move forward in accomplishing large-scale initiatives, starting with the first in the list of building projects. We also hosted important conversations with our community that ultimately led to changing school start times for 2021-22 in order to more closely align with our district’s strategic plan and with research on adolescent sleep.
In the midst of the current school year, we continue to prioritize keeping our students in school in-person. As we’ve worked through our comprehensive facilities plan list, we have celebrated the completion of some building projects, broken ground at others, and worked with planning committees at others still. The attendance boundaries process we have navigated this year, made necessary by enrollment trends and the new North Star Elementary being built in Hugo, will be implemented in two phases, with some boundary shifts happening in the 2022-23 school year and others following in 2023-24.
To say that the past five years have been bustling would be an understatement, but in all the frenzy has been a calming undercurrent of community that ties us all together. Thank you for taking this walk down memory lane with me, and thank you for your part in building these five years of memories worth celebrating.
Dr. Wayne A. Kazmierczak is Superintendent the of White Bear Lake Area Schools.
