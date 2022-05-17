There is much to be celebrated as the 2021-22 academic year comes to a close. Collectively, we’ve put our best foot forward in student learning and found successes, and we’ve continued building our future through ongoing construction projects happening throughout the district.
Student Success
Our students have gotten back into the swing of things this year, coming back to school in the fall for fully in-person learning. While we continue to focus on complicated effects the last two years have had on students, families and communities across the world, we are encouraged to see that our students continue to learn and grow.
One example of our students’ success is data we received this spring regarding WBLAHS - South Campus’ Class of 2021 graduation rate (97.0%), which compares very favorably to other area high schools: Irondale High School (97.5%), Mahtomedi High School (97.2%), Centennial High School (95.9%) and Mounds View High School (95.6%).
Measurement looks different at each level, but success is being found at every age group. Glimpses of the creative learning happening in our classrooms can be seen in “The Week in 62.4 Seconds” videos shared on our Facebook and YouTube pages. Recent share-outs include elementary students visited by capybaras and middle school students sharing culture through affinity groups. High school highlights include manufacturing students creating fire pits, laser engraving their own designs and welding the seam of the metal rings. I hope you check them out to see the students’ fun learning in action for yourself.
Students at all levels represented the district at state, national and international competitions this year. In addition to athletic teams who competed at State, the roster of students receiving School Board Student Recognition honors this year include those in fishing, tumbling, scholastic art awards, and academic contests related to math, history and geography.
Building Our Future on the district’s Comprehensive Facilities Plan, made possible by the community’s support of the 2019 Bond Referendum, has been exciting to follow this year. The list of completed projects continues to grow, currently including the South Campus Phase I Addition (Gym), Transportation Facility, ALC Security Renovation and elementary additions at Lincoln, Matoska, Vadnais Heights and Willow Lane.
Groundbreakings have taken place at Birch Lake, Lakeaires and Otter Lake Elementaries and for the South Campus Phase II Addition (Classrooms and Office). In Hugo, we’ve watched the new North Star Elementary being built from the ground up, with the project being on schedule to open for students this fall.
Extensive progress has been made at the unified high school site, currently WBLAHS - North Campus, with the most notable building changes thus far being the shell of the fieldhouse and the 3-story classroom addition. The athletic field and track in the new stadium are expected to be completed before school begins this fall. In January 2023, North Campus students and staff will transition into the new classroom addition so construction work can take place in the existing building and development can happen on the east side of the site. The work will continue on the site through the fall of 2024, when the building will house grades 9-12 for the first time since 1983.
We invite you to continue to follow along with us on this process. The Building Our Future web page (isd624.org/BuildingOurFuture) contains press releases and videos. Current project photos and video footage can be found linked to the construction crew button available on each of the individual project pages.
We know students’ success is bolstered by support they receive from others, both directly and indirectly. Thank you for your part in making it a good year.
Dr. Wayne A. Kazmierczak is Superintendent at the White Bear Lake Area Schools.
