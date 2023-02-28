The DNR has set March 6 as the date ice houses need to be off local lakes. Those with cabins further north have until March 20. Portable ice houses are still allowed as long as the occupant is within 200 feet of it. This time of year we should all think twice about being out on frozen lakes and rivers. As with any activity its good to practice leaving no trace. This means take all trash and fishing line with you, and pick up other debris from the lake. It is also a good reminder to level out the area around the shelter and don't leave ice blocks on top of the ice. If you would like to do more, be part of a lake clean-up project. Many lakes need a champion.
For more than 30 years I have been challenged with heel and foot pain from plantar fasciitis. I’ve seen doctors and specialists, tried custom insoles, stretching exercises, rolling frozen water bottles on my arches, padded socks, all sorts of shock-absorbing jelly insoles, pain relievers, and a contraption I could velcro on my feet at night. Last fall when we were in Iceland soaking in the Blue Lagoon, we struck up a conversation with a couple from Australia. We discussed many topics from education, lawsuits against social media companies, gun laws, COVID, the economy, and raising children. We learned the woman was a retired physical rehabilitation specialist and he was in investment/wealth management. We enjoyed from our afternoon together but what stands out is the advice I got about plantar fasciitis. She advised me to always wear shoes in the house. She said when I get up to never let my bare feet touch the floor, and always have a pair of good orthopedic supporting shoes, slippers, or clogs ready to slip into. Her husband suggested Crocs. When we arrived home I bought a pair of Crocs clogs, and switch between those and a well-worn pair of Birkenstocks. I have not had any heel pain since. If you are suffering, try this simple advice from Australia.
My dad, Gene Johnson, will turn 87 this week. Orphaned and adopted by a family in White Bear Township, he started working in the radish fields as a young teen, which is now part of Tamarack Nature Center. Later, he answered an employment ad in the paper that read “looking for someone with a strong back.” The job was carrying paper up the steps of the Getty building (above the current Controneo's) for Aaron Litman, a St. Paulite who owned the Press. Working his way through different duties, the experience prompted him to buy his own newspaper in rural Minnesota, and then another, until 1970 when a widowed Mrs. Litman asked him if he was interested in purchasing the White Bear Press. Impressive, considering he never finished high school.
When he started his career, Minnesota had an estimated 400 newspapers. Today there are around 300 legal newspapers in the state, covering only 87 counties. That’s a significant ratio of newspapers per county writing local news, high school sports and feature stories.
Regular readers may or may not agree with Gene's opinions on the editorial page, but there is no question he has been a fierce and fearless supporter of the community and local businesses. He has traveled the world teaching about freedom of the press. He continues to share expertise and ideas in regular memos to our management team here at the Press.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
