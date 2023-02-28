The DNR has set March 6 as the date ice houses need to be off local lakes. Those with cabins further north have until March 20. Portable ice houses are still allowed as long as the occupant is within 200 feet of it. This time of year we should all think twice about being out on frozen lakes and rivers. As with any activity its good to practice leaving no trace. This means take all trash and fishing line with you, and pick up other debris from the lake. It is also a good reminder to level out the area around the shelter and don't leave ice blocks on top of the ice. If you would like to do more, be part of a lake clean-up project. Many lakes need a champion.

Plantar fasciitis fix

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.