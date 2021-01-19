Fishing on area lakes is in full swing. As hard-core fisherman are driving snowmobiles, ATVs and UTVs on the ice, there is still a warning that the ice is not safe enough for automobiles. Many lakes had open water for weeks after the initial freeze, especially those that had disrupted ice from barge or boat traffic. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources although no ice is 100% safe, the general guidelines for ice fishing or general walking is 4 inches; for snowmobiles and ATV’s 5-7 inches; for small automobiles 8-12 inches; and for a medium pickup truck 12-15 inches. If you’re unsure whether a lake is safe and frozen, don’t go. Seek expert advice before going out on a frozen lake. Most lakes have known danger areas like channels, bridges, natural springs and rock bars. Ice thickness can also vary from day to day. Always play it safe.
My grandfather had a little four-man ice shack that was more like a two-man. He told stories of spear fishing monster pike but I never had the opportunity. On a lake in Cambridge I once joined a neighbor in his spear shack. The completely dark shack makes the water look like a high definition TV set, and the hole is cut to a 40-50 TV size. The water and ice are the only source of light, giving a luminescent panoramic view of the lake bottom and whatever swims into view. It was a totally unique ice fishing experience as decoys were used to attract fish to be speared.
With so much activity on the lakes by people cross country skiing, snowshoeing, kite snowboarding, snowmobiling and ice boating, it’s key to be aware of your surroundings. Remember, ice fisherman can have tip ups around them. When setting up to fish, give your neighbor room and don’t drill too close. As with any time you’re in nature, remember to leave no trace. Pack out everything you come in with. The ice fishing hole is not a trash can. Your beer cans, cigarette butts, wrappers and fishing line will wash up on a shore line and people have to spend a lot of time picking it up.
Vaccines
A number of friends have received the COVID-19 vaccine, most of them in the healthcare or public safety profession. They said it is just like other vaccinations they’ve had. One mentioned a mild headache and another mentioned a slight fever for a few hours. What a relief to hear that many of our local care centers and nursing home staff and residents, police and fireman, have been vaccinated with the first round. The vaccine rollout for everyone else in Minnesota has been slow. In the pages of our paper, we see too many obituaries that have come much too soon because of this virus. Let’s keep doing our part for those around us and the local economy when out by wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping social distance. We will get through this.
Supporting local business
Throughout the pandemic, our family has tried to order take out a couple times a week and have dined in occasionally as well. Restaurants and local business have really struggled and may for a while longer as they continue to try to navigate this pandemic.
If you have any concerns while dining out, please share them directly with the restaurant’s owner or manager in person or in a letter or private e-mail. The is not a normal time for local businesses. Many of our restaurants are short-staffed and may not be able to provide the high level of service they once did. The same is true for other types of small businesses. Putting a bad review out to your friends and family can really hurt and even put them out of business. Give the owner or manager a chance to make it right rather than spewing a grievance around. You can even consider a call to a chamber of commerce or Better Business Bureau.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.