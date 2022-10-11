THE FLORIDA SOUTHWEST coast was hit Wednesday, Sept. 28 by a Category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Ian was devastating.
The slow moving, wide storm sustained winds over 100 miles per hour and did extensive damage to Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva Islands, and the city of Fort Myers. Adjoining areas were affected as well before it crossed the state to hit Orlando and move north into the Atlantic and back inland.
Resorts, marinas, homes and area businesses were destroyed. The value is estimated at $50 billion. Thousands of people were made homeless, lives were lost and pets missing.
Our motor yacht, our winter home for 19 years, was badly damaged when a 12 foot surge of water hit Legacy Harbour Marina at Fort Myers. Pilings and piers broke and boats ended up hitting each other. More than 20 boats in the marina sank.
The hurricane which took more than 100 lives is considered the most powerful to hit Florida.
This storm will take a long time to recover from. The causeways to Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, and Pine Island blew out.
Our boat, Front Page, was on several television networks after the storm. As a result, many family and friends from across the country are sending comforting messages.
Do what you can to help those who lost homes and property. Recovery will be long.
This has been and will continue to be another lesson in God’s creation - power and wind.
EMPLOYERS ALL OVER Minnesota, Wisconsin and elsewhere are finding it difficult to fill job openings. Some people blame it on the fact that people don’t want to work. Various kinds of unemployment government assistance may discourage job seeking. I’m not sure that’s the only cause.
I think we have undervalued our vocational schools. We need training for all types of trades, whether it be automotive, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, masonry work, etc. Some of those jobs will get your hands dirty and you may have to wear a uniform that has the company name on it, but they are good paying jobs and many of them are four or five days a week with no night or weekend work requirements.
Another observation I have made is a lack of people skills. Many of those we interview have a very difficult time making eye contact or talking comfortably in conversation. Maybe they have had their face in the computer and television screens too long and lost people skills.
If you have a desire to work and can interact with people, chances are you can learn the skill requirement for the job available.
Sometimes technology moves us forward, but also slows us down.
Maybe our readers have some ideas they would like to share. Letters to the editor always provide a good place to exchange ideas.
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications.
