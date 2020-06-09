Many of you do not know much about me. You probably know I live in a small town in Wisconsin, I have four kids, and I really like food.
I grew up in a Minneapolis suburb. I loved the outdoors and fantasized about living like Laura Ingalls Wilder when I grew up. As a teen, I lived up to the “Wilder” dream of my childhood idol, attending concerts at First Avenue, dressing like Madonna, and driving a Corvette. I had a soft side, too. I loved to camp and cooked gourmet meals with my best friend—we did everything together until she moved to France.
We’ve always stayed in touch, even though we went our separate ways. Though oceans apart, our discussions about food grew in-depth and knowledge. Dairy kept coming up as our main topic of interest.
Later, my time on the UW System Board of Regents and the Wisconsin Technical College Board opened my eyes to how integral and interwoven dairy is to Wisconsin. I learned how Wisconsin became the dairy state, about Babcock, how researchers in Madison discovered warfarin, and so much more related to dairy.
Eventually, we started doing research, which resulted in a book about dairy and cheese in Wisconsin. The depth of tradition, love, and passion in dairy knocked my socks off. I wanted to be part of that passion.
In early 2019, after we finished our book, I accepted a job with Crystal Ball Farms Dairy as the dairy plant manager. I couldn’t be happier. I am part of carrying on the tradition of dairy in Wisconsin and the nation.
June is dairy month. Join me in celebrating dairy and supporting dairy farms.
Dairy Good Cake
2 cups flour
1 ½ tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
4 eggs, room temperature
2 cups sugar
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
¼ tsp almond extract
1 cup whole milk
10 Tbsp butter
Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly grease two 8-inch round cake pans; set aside.
In a small bowl, combine the flour, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, using a hand mixer, beat eggs, sugar, vanilla, and almond extract, until thickened. Add the dry ingredients and mix just until combined.
Heat the milk in the microwave. Add the butter, stirring until the butter is melted. Add the milk to the batter, stirring to combine.
Divide the batter between pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool cakes.
Pudding (Frosting)
2/3 cup sugar
¼ cup Flour
2 Tbsp cornstarch
1/2 tsp salt
2 eggs
2 cups whole milk, heated very hot
6 Tbsp butter
1 tsp vanilla
¼ tsp almond
In a medium-sized saucepan, whisk together sugar, flour, cornstarch, salt, and eggs until smooth. Gradually add the hot milk to the sugar and egg mixture, stirring constantly. Over medium heat, stir constantly until the mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Cool completely.
Slice the cakes in half horizontally. Set one of the four layers aside. On a cake plate, place one layer and frost with pudding as you would frosting. Top with the next layer and frost. Place the third layer on top and frost the entire cake on sides and top. With the last layer, over a bowl crumble the cake. Press the cake crumbs into the pudding all over the frosted cake. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Lisa Erickson is a food columnist who loves all things dairy. You can get more recipes by emailing her at wildchowrecipes@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.