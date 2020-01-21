This is a time when bright ideas that can become law are brought forward.
This year, the focus at the Legislature will be on water quality, college campus improvements and public construction projects in communities across the state.
As a member of the Capital Investment Committee, I personally visit these projects with my colleagues, and then vote to recommend which ones should be funded.
This year I am also serving on the E-12 Education Finance Committee, the Local Government Committee and the Minnesota Legislative Water Commission.
Capital investment ideas start with community members raising issues about changes that are needed.
For example, the proposed project at Century College will replace roofs on East and West Campus, install a new boiler and improve electrical infrastructure.
Completion of the Lake Links trail around White Bear Lake is a project I support along with passionate advocates. I will introduce a bill to achieve that goal.
In previous sessions, veterans who yearned to make Veteran’s Memorial Park in North St. Paul a place for ceremony and private contemplation presented their ideas to area legislators and other groups to build support. Individuals who wanted to give domestic abuse victims a center for safety and opportunity sought out the help of area legislators. As a result, Tubman Center received state money.
And the list goes on.
A law to make workplaces safer at hospitals originated with concerned nurses. Local school leaders have met with me to talk about fair funding for schools, smarter testing, early childhood education, and academic achievement.
Residents who wanted to preserve a historic farm in Maplewood had a proposal that resulted in the beautiful Bruentrup Heritage Farm restoration. Firefighter leaders had an idea that eventually became the fire training center in Maplewood, serving all of the East Metro.
From parks and trails to consumer protection and public safety issues like body cameras – all have been brought to me and other area legislators by people living in our communities.
A bill that becomes law starts with a bright idea. A person then brings the idea to a member of the Legislature. The ideas are discussed in committees of the Senate and House. Before a bill can be processed through either the House of Representatives or the Senate, it must first be given its first formal reading. The first reading occurs when the bill is introduced, given a file number and assigned to a committee for study.
Committee members will discuss the pros and cons. After a bill is reported out of its final committee, it is given a second reading and placed before the entire Senate or House body for discussion and consideration.
Once a bill is placed on ‘General Orders’ senators will get a copy of the bill and are given at least 24 hours to learn more about the bill before they are asked to vote. After senators are given time to consider the bill, it is read and a roll-call vote is taken. Thirty-four votes are needed to pass most bills in the Senate.
If a bill passes in the Senate, it’s sent over to the House of Representatives where it goes through a very similar process. If the House passes an identical bill to the Senate it’s then sent on to the Governor. If the House passes an altered version of the bill, a conference committee is assembled which is composed of half senators and half representatives to work out a compromise that both sides can agree on. Once the Governor sees a bill that has passed both bodies, the whole bill can be signed.
If the Governor signs the bill, the bill becomes law.
State Sen. Chuck Wiger represents District 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.