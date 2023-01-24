Gene Johnson

HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA will be celebrated at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township this week, Jan. 26-29. The four-day event will include outdoor hockey with girls and boys high school teams, college teams, and alumni and all-star teams as well as many other entertaining events. Go online to hockeydaymn.com to get details. Planning for the event goes back to 2017.

Hockey is big time in Minnesota. Hockey Day began in 2007 and is celebrated like the Minnesota fishing opener.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.