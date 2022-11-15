My body was sore when I went to bed, Tuesday, Nov. 1.I had just finished a long day of driving, carrying and unpacking boxes, organizing furniture and — well, you get the idea.

After three years of living in northwest Iowa, I made the northward plunge to Minneapolis to live with my longtime girlfriend and become the newest staff writer at Press Publications in White Bear Lake.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.