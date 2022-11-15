My body was sore when I went to bed, Tuesday, Nov. 1.I had just finished a long day of driving, carrying and unpacking boxes, organizing furniture and — well, you get the idea.
After three years of living in northwest Iowa, I made the northward plunge to Minneapolis to live with my longtime girlfriend and become the newest staff writer at Press Publications in White Bear Lake.
I’m no stranger to Minnesota or journalism, but I am new to doing the latter in the former.
I’ve enjoyed writing ever since middle school, and my favorite classes always involved reading and writing. My first 18 years of life were spent in Grinnell, Iowa. At Grinnell High School, I was involved in debate, theatre and speech.
A creative writing class I took my sophomore year of high school is what first piqued my interest in pursuing writing as a profession.
Naturally then, I gravitated toward journalism when I began studying at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
I spent my first two years there writing for the college’s satirical publication, The Acorn, where I lampooned the official college newspaper, The Simpsonian, every chance I got. Despite that, the Simpson Student Media adviser still saw fit to let me become editor-in-chief of The Simpsonian my senior year. I guess my jokes about the “real” newspaper weren’t unforgivable.
My full-time journalism career started in May 2019 when I became a staff writer at The N’West Iowa REVIEW in Sheldon, Iowa.
I wrote about all sorts of topics in The REVIEW’s four-county coverage area: general news, school news (we covered 17 school districts), multiple city council and county supervisors meetings, politics and the 2020 elections, agriculture, business, Friday-night sports and, of course, the coronavirus pandemic.
Although “N’West Iowa” — as we referred to our coverage area — only consisted of four counties, The REVIEW news team and I were constantly on the lookout for local connections to people and events located hundreds or thousands of miles away.
My favorite example is when I wrote a feature about an opera singer who was living in Cardiff, Wales, with his wife. He reached out to our paper since he grew up in one of The REVIEW’s counties and wanted the paper to cover a historical music preservation project he had just finished.
I jumped at the opportunity to chat with him and coordinated a time to speak with him on Skype (we just had to work around a five-hour time difference).
I live for that kind of localized coverage that connects readers at home with happenings that impact them or news about interesting activities that former residents are up to.
But in the meantime, I’m eager to immerse myself in the local goings-on in and around White Bear Lake and surrounding areas and getting to know the people here.
Here are a few other stray facts about me:
I love listening to podcasts and music, especially on my commute and long road trips.
I’m more of a cat person than a dog person but love both animals quite a bit.
I once helped catch a bird that somehow got loose in my previous newspaper office in Sheldon. It was a very weird Wednesday.
I despise the cold with all my heart and can’t wait for warmer weather to arrive in the spring. But Minnesota winters aren’t too bad … right?
Randy Paulson is a Staff Writer at Press Publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.