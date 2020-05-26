Victory Gardens used to be a sign of national patriotism back in the days between World War I and World War II. Vegetable gardens could be found in over half of American’s lawns, providing 40% of our country’s produce during those years. Even schools had gardens, which I am happy to say was already well on its way to making a comeback.
While we may not be ready to reach for those numbers, growing a few of your favorites at home makes more sense now than ever. Today’s victory gardens are focusing more on high price or quick to spoil produce that makes the growing a pleasure with an obvious reward; less money spent, less trips to the store.
Let’s talk about the basics to digging and planting a successful vegetable garden:
• Plant what you will eat
• Plant it in the sun, hopefully near water
• Fence around it to avoid critter damage
• Add some compost, good soil matters
• Grow vertically to make the most of your space
• Start small
Consider planting a few fast-growing crops like salad greens and more expensive herb plants, which are also the things that you need to keep going to a store to keep buying ‘fresh’.
Lettuces, beets, radishes and kale are all ready to harvest in 45 days. Bush beans are another crop that is ready in 60 days, and beans are truly one of the easiest plants to grow. Or try something like cucumbers that most families love — and if you get too many, quick refrigerator pickles keep well and can be tweaked to just your family’s taste buds.
Late May is the perfect time to dig into gardening. You can start seeds in the garden, as the soil is warm enough and transplanting started plants is safe now as well, as we are past the typical last frost date (May 15) for our area of Minnesota.
• Read seed packet for the plant’s height when planning where to place plants. You want the taller plants on the north side of the garden so they don’t shade out shorter sun loving plants.
• The information about ‘days to maturity’ will also be on seed packets, this can guide you in purchasing plants that will be ready sooner or later, or both to have a continuous harvest of one crop.
• Hardening off plants that come from nurseries will help them acclimate better and then produce more. Give plants successively more time outside for a few days to minimize transplant shock.
• Use the entire growing season (typically 160 days). Even in Minnesota we can keep growing into November if we pick cold hardy crops. Another reason to pay attention to days to maturity. Succession planting makes the most of your space by planting and early spring and a late fall crop in the same place.
Right now, with so many things out of our control, gardening is one way to watch progress grow in front of our eyes. Keep in mind that plants want to grow — if you give them soil, sun, water and protection from animals the plants will reward you well.
For more information on growing your own and knowing your farmer follow Forks in the Dirt.
Michelle Bruhn runs forksinthedirt.com.
