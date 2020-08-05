From White Bear Lake to Worthington, Mahtomedi to Mankato and beyond, people all summer have asked: what’s the plan for school this fall? This is a difficult challenge, one of the biggest ones facing Minnesota—and the planet—during COVID-19.
Gov. Walz recently provided guidance. The Safe Learning Plan (SLP) gives school districts and charter schools flexibility and the final say on adopting one of three options: in-person, distance learning, or a mix of both. Local officials, staff, parents and students are now reviewing and preparing for which option works best.
The SLP is guided by three principles:
• The safety, health, and wellbeing of students, staff and families
• Using science, research and data to make the best decisions
• The importance of local school districts and their expertise in making the best decisions.
Experts at the Departments of Education and Health, plus local health professionals and more, are actively working to assist our schools. The reopening decision depends partly on county health data - the number of COVID cases per 10,000 people over 14 days. For example, if there are zero to 9 cases, in-person instruction for all is recommended. If there are more than 50 cases, distance learning for all is recommended. A hybrid model is recommended if there are cases numbering between 10 and 49.
In addition to updated health data and trends, local officials need to weigh how adequately each school is prepared to accommodate social distancing, staffing, resources and related matters. It’s admittedly complex, but crucial for student and staff safety.
Families will have the option to choose distance learning for their student throughout the school year. The governor also requires school districts to allow teachers and other school employees to work remotely to the extent possible.
Understanding that some populations are more at risk for this virus than others is key to much of the planning. We know that transmission is less likely for younger children and that in-person learning is particularly critical for their development. That’s why in-person learning is being prioritized for our elementary age children.
This is a very challenging time for everyone. To help address safety concerns, the governor announced that $250 million will be used from the federal CARES Act to fund
• Face coverings for all students and staff; one cloth mask will be provided for each student and staff. All teachers will be issued a plastic face shield.
• Virus testing plan for staff in the event someone becomes ill or there is a school outbreak.
• Operational costs, including cleaning and added transportation costs
• Extra mental health and social supports for students and families.
We at the legislature stand ready to provide additional resources. It’s our duty to support the safety, health and wellbeing of students, staff and families.
Bravo to our local school boards, administrators, teachers and staff teams for their heroic work in planning this summer plus earlier efforts last spring when they had less than two weeks to convert to distance learning. All hands on deck! Kudos to students and parents for doing their best to cope and adapt.
For the most recent local information, go to the school or district website. For more information on the Safe Learning Plan, visit mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/safe-learning-plan/overview.jsp
Remember: students are our future. Working together, we will successfully navigate through the challenges presented by the pandemic.
As always, please contact me with questions or suggestions regarding any issue. I can be reached by email at sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn, and by phone at 651-296-6820, or 651-770-0283.
Sen. Chuck Wiger represents District 43 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached by email at sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn and by phone at 651-296-6820.
