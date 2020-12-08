As the 2021 legislative session rapidly approaches, our focus will be on creating a state budget. Every two years, it is our responsibility to come together to craft a budget that funds the services and agencies Minnesotans depend on.
On Dec. 1, we received the November budget forecast from the Minnesota Management and Budget office – the agency responsible for monitoring our economic status. And they had good news! We are projected to have a positive budget balance of $641 million. Our economy is on the road to recovery!
This is a 180-degree change from where we feared we would be in the spring. When COVID-19 arrived, we had to take steps that were difficult on our economy, but necessary for public health. Our economy was thriving before, but we had to dramatically limit our economy, requiring major sacrifices for our workers and small businesses. We were afraid these challenges would devastate our economy.
However, we also did everything we could at the state to provide economic aid. We took steps to offer economic assistance to our small businesses throughout the state with grants, tax relief, and regulatory changes. We provided direct aid for workers who were facing reduced hours or the loss of their job.
We also benefitted from federal relief that provided over $2 billion in aid from the CARES Act. This helped our local, county and state government respond to the virus, and prevented cuts to essential services.
While we are on the path of recovery, hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are still facing challenging circumstances. Many remain under or unemployed due to the restrictions caused by this deadly pandemic, and many businesses cannot operate under these conditions. While we must beat this virus first, we must help each other get through it.
This forecast is the first step in our budget process. This will be a different budget year than usual, as the virus requires us to continue to do most of our work remotely. This will be a challenge, but we have worked hard to ensure virtual meetings and hearings will be ready to go. I have no doubt we will be able to come together and get a budget that reflects the needs of Minnesotans completed by our Constitutional deadline in May.
Our state budget reflects our values and we must ensure no one gets left behind. We must take steps to support continuing recovering and rebuilding from COVID and provide further economic assistance to those workers and small businesses who have been most affected by the virus. I hope we can pass an immediate economic aid package through the legislature and get it signed into law by Gov. Walz.
For specifics on the budget, here’s a link to the MMB website:
Sign up to receive email updates here:
Or follow MMB on Twitter and Facebook:
Sen. Chuck Wiger represents District 43 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached by email at sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn and by phone at 651-296-6820
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.