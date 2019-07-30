On May 11, 1858, the United States of America welcomed its 32nd state to the union – 18 million acres of prairie, 21 million acres of wetlands, 31.5 million acres of forests and 11,842 lakes, now lovingly known as Minnesota. Over the years, Minnesota has grown and prospered. Settlers drained wetlands to make way for cities and farms, and loggers felled towering pines, which they floated down the rivers to become houses, boats and stables. During the 1970s, a wave of environmentalism swept through the U.S. and, in the years since then, we’ve mostly towed the line, maintaining roughly 50% of the original wetland and forest acreage in our state to support a vibrant culture and economy of tourism, hunting and outdoor recreation. What, though, became of the prairie?
Today, a mere 250,000 acres of native prairie remains in the state of Minnesota. It is a little more than 1% of the total that once covered the land. As the prairie has vanished, so too we have seen the decline of native bees, butterflies, grassland birds and, in many places, clean water. But, there is still a spark of hope.
Over the past 15 years, a new wave of environmentalism has swept the state – much of it focused on individual action and locally led change. People have come to realize that their backyards, whether large or small, can be part of the solution. The Pledge to Plant led by West Metro Water Alliance, Metro Blooms, Wild Ones, Blue Thumb and Monarch Joint Venture, calls on Minnesotans to plant 10,000 native gardens for pollinators and clean water by the year 2020.
Pollinator Friendly Alliance, a citizen-led organization th at got its start in Washington County, has also worked with cities and counties in recent years to pass resolutions to increase habitat and eliminate the use of systemic insecticides. To date there are 39 “Pollinator-Friendly” communities in Minnesota, including the local communities of Lake Elmo, Mahtomedi, Stillwater, Stillwater Township and White Bear Lake; as well as Chisago County Washington County and the Ramsey County Parks Department.
In addition, Pollinator Friendly Alliance is working with Washington Conservation District, Washington County Parks and local communities to restore pocket prairies for pollinator habitat. One example is the Pollinators Landing at Mulberry Creek in Stillwater (corner of Owens Street N. and Laurel Sreet. W.), where the Alliance worked with the city and community partners to create a bee-lawn, seeded with self heal, white dutch clover, creeping fescues and hard fescues, as well as a native flower garden containing wild bergamot, rough blazingstar, yellow headed coneflower, Joe-Pye weed, compass plant, oxe-eye, New England aster, fragrant hyssop, heartleaf Golden Alexander, meadow rue, butterfly weed and creeping sedum.
Another nearby project to visit is the “Butterfly Sanctuary” at Pine Point Regional Park, which contains 14 acres of prairie planted with 2000 butterfly host and nectar plants. The butterfly-friendly planting was a partnership between Pollinator Friendly Alliance, Washington County Parks, Washington Conservation District, Monarch Joint Venture and Wild Ones.
Next month, Pollinator Friendly Alliance will hold its annual POLLI*NATION FESTIVAL on Sunday, Aug. 25, from noon-6 p.m. at Kieran’s Kitchen in Minneapolis (1404 Marshall Street), with proceeds dedicated to building a new sanctuary for the Rusty-Patched Bumblebee, a federally-listed endangered species. The event will include food and drink, music and dance, stilt walkers, art and science interactives, honey, butterflies, bees and games. Tickets and more info at pollinationfest.eventbrite.com.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water - mnwcd.org/emwrep - which includes Brown’s Creek, Carnelian Marine - St. Croix, Comfort Lake – Forest Lake, Middle St. Croix, Ramsey Washington-Metro, Rice Creek, South Washington and Valley Branch Watersheds, Cottage Grove, Dellwood, Forest Lake, Grant, Hugo, Lake Elmo, Newport, Oak Park Heights, Oakdale, Stillwater, St. Paul Park, West Lakeland, Willernie and Woodbury, Washington County and the Washington Conservation District. Contact her at 651-330-8220 x.35 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
(1) comment
Love all that we're doing to help the Pollinators! Pollinator Friendly Alliance is a great group - so much so that I wrote a blog all about them and the PolliNation festival last Summer... Hive Minded : https://forksinthedirt.com/hive-mind-ed/ Looking forward to another great Festival thanks to Lori and her crew!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.