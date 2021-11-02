Every hunter knows the feeling of tunnel vision when the perfect deer steps into view. All focus is lasered in on a single point, watching how the animal steps, evaluating the angle of the shot, getting the trigger hand in place with just the right timing.
This moment is a highlight of the hunt, but it is so fleeting in the grand scale of the season. Most of the hours spent in the tree stand or blind, we’re looking at things that aren’t deer. Birds, squirrels, maybe the occasional fox or coyote, and of course—the fields and trees.
In the last few years I’ve been hunting, I’ve made an effort to really get to know my patch of the forest. After all, the health of the forest affects the health of all the creatures within it. All it took was some photos and a nature ID app to learn that my hunting stand is surrounded by distinctive woodland flora such as gray dogwood, yellow birch, and witch hazel.
And then there’s the buckthorn.
An invasive species from Eurasia, this shrub has taken root in regions across the state. It chokes out native species and creates dense, thorny thickets. The roots of buckthorn emit a chemical substance that kills off competing plants, leading to poor soil quality and erosion. Deer don’t eat it. Instead, deer browse on more favorable native species, leaving the buckthorn unharmed to spread like wildfire.
In the book “Braiding Sweetgrass,” botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer examines the relationship between the world of Western science and her perspective as a member of the Potawatomi Nation. One of the concepts she stresses the most is that of reciprocity—giving back in thanks for what was received, in an endless cycle. This applies to gift giving between humans, but also between humans and the elements of the natural world.
When I take a deer from our forest, I feel it is my responsibility to do what I can to care for that forest in return. On the land where I hunt, removing buckthorn is one of the ways I have chosen to improve the overall health of the forest.
Buckthorn is not easy to kill. It usually doesn’t grow very large, and can be removed with a variety of tools, but it can be a painstaking process that takes years. Cut stumps must be treated with herbicide, or prevented from growing back with coverings such as tin cans or buckthorn bags. It can be unsightly, and it is definitely a slog. But to me, the work is worth the price of keeping the woodland healthy, making room for groves of hazelnuts and gooseberries to thrive and create a healthier ecosystem.
I love the rush of that moment when the deer steps into the scope, but once the excitement is over, it is just as important to take a step back and look at the wider landscape. If you’re headed onto hunting grounds this season, I encourage you to take a close look at the land that supports you, and do what you can to support it back.
Jackie Bussjaeger is a contributing writer/reporter for Press Publications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.