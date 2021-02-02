As we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic, I think it’s safe to say we’re all looking forward to some sense of normalcy. However, in the area of K-12 education, we’ve challenged ourselves not to simply return to the way things were before the pandemic, but instead to bound forward to create a better future for our schools, our children, and our community.
The pandemic has forced us to reimagine school, creating something entirely new. Our staff quickly responded with new ways of providing academic and social-emotional support to our students. We are proud of the creative systems and strategies our staff has used to connect with and engage our learners through this time. Many of the changes we have implemented, forced by this pandemic, are positive and student-focused. Oftentimes from difficult situations, the unlikely opportunities for innovation grow. One area of opportunity is expanding educational services with a more flexible definition of what constitutes instructional hours.
At the September 24, 2020 meeting of the Mahtomedi School Board, board members unanimously approved a resolution that would charge the Minnesota School Board Association with advocating for a flexible and equitable instructional hours conversation at the Minnesota State Legislature. The resolution calls on legislators to provide local school districts the flexibility to redefine traditional instructional hours/seat time in order to better reflect the time students are receiving and engaging in educational services. A new hours of instruction model doesn’t remove anything from a student’s education, rather it makes room for project-based learning, work-based learning, service learning, internships, flexibly-paced coursework, and other experiences that provide learning opportunities that benefit students.
On January 20, 2021, the Senate Education Finance and Policy Committee, chaired by Senator Chamberlain with Ranking Minority Member Senator Wiger, heard from Mahtomedi School Board Chair, Dr. Lucy Payne. At the hearing, Chair Payne testified on our shared commitment to envision an educational system that values a personalized educational experience over seat time in a classroom. Chair Payne shared the following, “Our current definition of “instructional hours” or “seat time” can be a barrier to considering new and innovative teaching and learning models that work for every student in our district. The state’s current definition of instructional hours often puts time as the focus rather than student engagement and student learning.”
Last year, our school district finalized our strategic plan. One of our strategies to help us accomplish our district mission is to define learning and teaching without barriers. Our experience navigating the pandemic shook up our traditional educational model.
Our staff and students responded by learning together, growing their knowledge, skills, and problem-solving capabilities. We can envision and design a system that empowers local school boards and school districts and honors the unique ways and environments whereby students learn. We look forward to the design process ahead and partnering with our local and state legislators to make this a reality for our students and educators.
Barb Duffrin is the Superintendent of Mahtomedi Public Schools.
