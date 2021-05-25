One legacy created by the tragic murder of George Floyd is the conversations started across the country about how we treat each other. And while leaders in Washington and St. Paul continue to discuss new laws and programs addressing the residual effects of our not-so-proud history, perhaps the most important work is being done locally — in our families, in our communities.
Mayor Jo Emerson started planning for White Bear Lake’s local conversation on these issues last summer when she announced the creation of a city-based Welcoming and Inclusive Community Task Force. We are proud to be appointed members of this important initiative.
Our founding mission is to foster a welcoming and inclusive community for everyone who lives and works here. The process begins with what could be a risky and uncomfortable task – an assessment of how we treat each other in White Bear Lake. When we peel back the layers of White Bear Lake’s version of Minnesota nice, what will we find? Are there disparities of access or participation based on race, sexual orientation, culture, gender, physical ability, socio-economic status, or any other characteristic?
Another characteristic that might be unique to White Bear Lake is longevity in the community. Are you treated like an outsider if you did not grow up in town or go to school here?
Specifically, how do citizens and visitors feel when they interact with our police and fire departments? How about when you renew your tabs at the license bureau or get a building permit for a new addition? Looking at data and surveys will help, but our goal is to use real conversations with real people to go beyond the data.
In addition to city services (which the Mayor and Council can actually influence) our task force will look at the broader community. How welcome do people feel shopping downtown? In our schools and churches? Participating in sports and activities? These daily interactions become the foundation of a welcoming and inclusive community.
To that end, we are hosting a series of one-hour community conversations that can be attended on-line to discuss what makes a community feel welcoming, how inclusive are we, and how can we do better? A summary of what we learn will be included next fall in our final report to the mayor and City Council, along with the results of a community-wide survey, just now released.
When challenges present themselves, sometimes people wonder if anyone is listening, is anyone ready to take action? The answer today in White Bear Lake is YES. We are ready to listen and gather suggestions for action. Our Welcoming and Inclusive Community Task Force will practice generous and supportive listening toward the development of a narrative with recommendations for how the city can further its commitment to inclusion, both in the short and long term. Please join the conversation!
Go to whitebearlake.org/WE for more information.
— Members of the White Bear Lake Welcoming & Inclusive Community Task Force
