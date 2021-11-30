When I was growing up, if you didn’t know the meaning of a word, my dad would tell you to look it up. I suppose he could have just told me and my siblings the meaning of unusual and challenging words, but he chose instead to send us to the source — an extra large unabridged dictionary on the bookshelf. I suspect I was an odd child, but I actually learned to enjoy the process of looking up words and would even linger on the pages and spend time reading the meanings and origins of other words nearby. The physical dictionary is mostly a thing of the past, as are the serendipitous discoveries that go beyond a specific search, but I still look up a word when I’m not sure about its meaning or context.
Unprecedented is likely one of the words that has been among the most used over the past year and a half. Recently, I was involved in a conversation where the precise meaning of the word precedent was under question.
The topic of the conversation was what sort of precedent might be set by the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager in Kenosha, Wisconsin who fatally shot two men and wounded another during the protests, civil unrest and rioting that followed the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer. I chose to step back from the discussion because I realized I didn’t know the exact chronology and details of the shootings and also that I only had an intuitive idea of the definition and implications of the word precedent. A story I found that provided the details and timeline of the shootings at the protests in Kenosha also revealed the intense chaos and volatility of the situation. When I looked up the meaning of precedent, I found both general and legal definitions of the word. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, in general terms, precedent is described as something that can be used as a rule or example to be followed in the future. In legal terms precedent is described as a judicial decision that should be followed by a judge when deciding a later similar case. My overall takeaway after reading the definitions and news articles, aside from it’s a confusing mess of a situation, is that I don’t believe this specific court ruling will create an open season on protesters. It could possibly embolden certain individuals, but, in my opinion, they would still have to prove they acted in self defense.
As the holiday season commences this year, I have no intention of initiating potentially volatile conversations at family and social gatherings, but if I’m drawn into a conversation I want to make sure that, at the very least, I have a basic understanding of the subject.
Starting with Thanksgiving, it was my hope that the simplification and coping strategies that were initiated last year out of necessity would provide the opportunity for a reevaluation of priorities and bring us back to the true meaning of the day, which is to express gratitude for what we have and give thanks. Researchers are finding that the expression of gratitude, the word at the heart of the annual gathering, can have positive effects on our health and well-being every day. According to a variety of sources, including an article in Greater Good Magazine by Robert Emmons, the conscious act of practicing gratitude has a number of positive benefits that can help improve both physical and psychological health, enhance empathy, reduce aggression, improve self-esteem and increase mental strength and resilience. Wishing you all the best this holiday season — in whatever ways you choose to find meaning.
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
