Years ago, I was transfixed by pictures of Japanese Zen gardens, especially those containing graceful, weeping trees that come in a variety of colors and heights. After researching these delicate beauties, I learned that the object of my affection was Acer palmatum, the Japanese maple. I set aside my dreams of ever having one grace my landscape when I realized that in Anoka County, we are outside of the tree’s happy place, which is Zones 5-8.
However, a few years ago I was ecstatic to learn of a new Japanese maple species called Velvet Viking, (Acer palmatum var. dissectum 'Monfrick'). It was developed right here in Minnesota from a mature Japanese maple that a landscaper found thriving in an Eden Prairie yard. The original tree succumbed to disease, but it provided enough cuttings to create a Minnesota-hardy (Zone 4) Japanese maple.
With its semi-dwarf growth habit and maximum height of three feet, Velvet Viking is perfect for container gardening and is compatible with gardens big or small. My yard is exposed and southern facing, so I decided to plant my tree in a large pot. This enables me to move it as needed to avoid extreme fluctuations in weather, which can create cracks in the bark that lead to canker.
If you choose to find your Zen with the Velvet Viking Japanese Maple (or another dwarf or semi-dwarf variety), here are some tips for container success:
•While most literature indicates Velvet Viking can tolerate full sun in northern climates, my container tree prefers afternoon shade in July and August, along with plenty of water.
•Once temperatures routinely drop below 30 degrees and leaves begin to drop in the late fall, I give my tree a good soaking and move it to a dark, cool spot in my garage. I water once a month and prune any damaged branches once the tree is dormant.
•Keep container trees out of extreme cold. They are more exposed than in-ground plants to freeze and thaw patterns that can damage the roots.
•Once temperatures stay above 30 degrees in the spring, move your tree outdoors to a protected area for a few hours each day until it acclimates to the sun’s rays. If your tree starts to bud before this happens, keep the leafing out cycle going by using grow lights for about six hours a day or moving it to a window where it can get some sunlight.
If you plant a Velvet Viking in the ground, find a sheltered spot where it will be protected from wind, falling ice, and excessive sun. You can further protect it from winter damage by wrapping the branches with burlap and applying approximately four inches of mulch around the base. The mulch should not touch the trunk.
Whether you keep any variety of Japanese maple in a container or make the Velvet Viking a fixture in your yard, some extra care and thoughtful placement will help you enjoy your little piece of Zen for years to come!
Save the date for the Anoka County Master Gardener Plant Sale, May 17 and 18 at the Anoka County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit anokamastergardeners.org
Paulette Greenberg is a master gardener with the Master Gardeners program through the University of Minnesota Extension.
