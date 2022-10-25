Fentanyl is cheap and easy to get. Today it is the biggest player in overdose deaths in the United States. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that began to get attention long before Prince died from a fentanyl overdose.
The prevalence of drugs being laced with fentanyl is frightening. According to the CDC, approximately 107,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in 2021 and fentanyl accounted for 71,238 of those. This is up from the 57,834 in 2020. These numbers are alarming, and in some cases have doubled depending on the state or county you live. It isn’t just affecting regular drug users - young people experimenting with drugs for the first time are putting their lives at risk.
Right now more than 120,000 fentanyl test strips are available free to the public from the Wisconsin Department of Health. Test strips have become legal to carry in Minnesota. The test strips are a tool to tell if a substance has fentanyl in it, which is helpful to those who use or are considering using a drug.
What do the test strips do? By displacing a small amount of a drug into water with a test strip, one can determine if fentanyl is present in drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines, as well as pills that are made to resemble prescription medications. More and more we are hearing stories that even marijuana or weed purchased outside of legal dispensaries is at risk of being laced with fentanyl. You can’t see, taste or smell fentanyl. People taking any drug not purchased from a licensed pharmacy should always use fentanyl test strips. Even though test strips may not be available everywhere, they can be purchased for a few dollars per strip at most large pharmacies or online. It seems that with this epidemic of fentanyl-laced drugs, it’s time to start talking about better availability and affordability of test strips in order to save more lives.
Of course, the best way to avoid a fentanyl overdose is to abstain from using drugs at all.
This week’s edition marks the last of the paid political letters to the editor. For that, our news team is grateful. We continue to believe letters to the editor are one of the best ways to engage our readers in dialogue about important local topics and share the variety of opinions represented by people in our communities. Over the past several weeks the paper, our news staff, and even me personally have been accused of leaning extremely far left and extremely far right, based on the letters that are published in a given week. We keep reminding our readers that we publish all letters that meet our guidelines, and letters represent the opinions of people in the community, not the paper. I guess if we are accused of representing all ends of the political spectrum, then we are actually staying neutral. I do wish everyone having strong opinions about the election would stop being so mean to each other, no matter what side they’re on. It’s time to get back to being neighbors.
What we do offer right now is a complete 2022 Voters’ Guide, which can be found at presspubs.com. The Voters’ Guide covers all of the state, township, city council and school board candidates running to represent the communities in the Press’ circulation area. Some candidates chose not to respond to our questionnaire.
The Voters’ Guide provides readers an opportunity to learn about the candidates and where they stand on important issues. We focus on local elections that don’t tend to get coverage elsewhere. We do not tell you who to vote for, but through the Voters’ Guide, we have laid some groundwork for you to make your own informed decisions.
Take some time to review the Voters’ Guide before you mail in your ballot or head out to the polls. Although we are sold out of most hard copies, it is available online. As always, feel to give us a call for comments or story ideas at 651-407-1200.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
