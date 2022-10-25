Fentanyl is cheap and easy to get. Today it is the biggest player in overdose deaths in the United States. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that began to get attention long before Prince died from a fentanyl overdose.

The prevalence of drugs being laced with fentanyl is frightening. According to the CDC, approximately 107,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in 2021 and fentanyl accounted for 71,238 of those. This is up from the 57,834 in 2020. These numbers are alarming, and in some cases have doubled depending on the state or county you live. It isn’t just affecting regular drug users - young people experimenting with drugs for the first time are putting their lives at risk.

