Recently I heard a new term – “Covid puppy.” One interesting thing that has come from the Covid-19 pandemic is the surge in pet ownership. We have several friends who got puppies this spring. Some had been considering getting a puppy and figured it was a good time because they were working from home and had extra time to take it on. Or, perhaps the quarantine made people realize the importance of family, and what a better way to bring more joy to a family than to get a dog? From what I hear, the Humane Society has been busier than ever, and breeders have long waiting lists for puppies.
Unfortunately, we lost our family dog a few weeks ago. Our beloved west highland terrier, Molly, became sick with gastrointestinal issues in January. We tried various treatments and different prescribed foods, which seemed to help for a little while, but then didn’t. She had just turned 10 in May, so it was a shock. We had hoped to have several more years with her.
It is devastating to lose a pet, as they are so much a part of our lives. We had not done all of our homework or preparation when we went “just to look” at a litter of westies on a farm in Clear Lake, Wisconsin all those years ago. Of course we left with Molly, which was a life-changing decision we’ve never regretted.
Molly was fully a member of our family. Westies are known for thinking they’re people. She definitely thought herself equal with our two kids, if not a step above. The kids sometimes wondered if we liked the dog better.
Molly brought us joy and entertainment. She had an independent streak and a big personality - training was admittedly a major challenge. We brought her to training early on at Katie’s K-9 in Hugo. Katie took one look at her and told us, “Good luck with that one.” She wanted to be with us all the time. She was my companion whenever I worked on a project. She loved the water and wouldn’t hesitate to jump in the lake for a swim or hop on the paddle board. She even went tubing a few times with the kids.
I take some solace in my belief that despite being ill, Molly had some of the best days of her life this spring during the quarantine. Everyone was home and she got tons of attention, walks and boat rides. She sat with me all day long as I worked from the front porch. I am thankful we were able to spend that quality time with her. She knew she was loved.
Our hearts go out to anyone who has lost a pet. We are thankful for the local veterinarian and staff who helped care for Molly and helped us get through the end.
Getting a puppy isn’t a decision to be taken lightly. If you’re not sure a dog is right for you, see if you could walk a few dogs in your neighborhood, spend time with a friend’s dog, or even offer to board a dog for the weekend and see how it goes. If you decide a dog is right for you, do your research on various breeds to make sure the breed will fit your family dynamic. Get references from a vet and friends on reputable breeders, or check out the many rescue programs in our area. Watch out for price gouging since demand is so high. Keep in mind when you get to a point that you go to look at a puppy, you will almost certainly come home with one, so be prepared.
Pets are way more work and expense to raise, train, feed and care for than anyone lets on. But they are worth it.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
