Due to supply chain challenges, grocery stores have had to put limits on various food and cleaning supplies a customer can buy per visit. Examples include disinfectant, wipes, hand sanitizer, chicken, ground beef and eggs. We recently found marshmallows limited to one bag. I imagine this is a result of an uptick in family campfires during the stay at home order. Like many, our family has been perfecting our s’more making skills. We all have a different chocolate to marshmallow ratio, and we’ve added some embellishments. My daughter shoves an extra piece of chocolate inside the marshmallow before roasting it. My son was with a friend who adds a caramel to the end of the stick. Put the marshmallow on first, then a caramel square. Roast it, and when you pull it off the caramel ends up inside the marshmallow. Friends have also introduced us to putting a marshmallow in between two chocolate-covered graham crackers, thereby saving a step and replacing the piece of chocolate bar with a peanut butter cup or a filled Ghiardelli chocolate square. There is no better time than now to test traditions and make new ones with your family.
As always with backyard campfires please refer to your city or township codes. Most allow up to a 3-foot fire ring. Remember to burn only clean, dry lumber. Treated or painted wood and plastic in a fire can risk toxic chemicals getting on your s’more. Don’t burn wet, rotten leaves or sticks that could smoke out the neighbors and remember a few campfire stories.
Gift Card Winner
Congratulations to Duane and Denise Carlson on being the spring subscriber campaign winners of $250 gift cards that were purchased from our marketing customers. Thank you to all of our new and renewing subscribers. This spring the community came out to support us with our subscriber campaign and our support local journalism campaign. As we bring our spring campaign to close we are only 70 subscribers away from our goal. It’s never too late to consider supporting your local newspaper.
Wear your masks
I have been able to make it two months rotating the four masks I have. I finally had to toss one because it was dirty and smelled from bad breath. I keep a couple of masks in my car, at the office and at home. It’s key for all of us to wear a mask any time we are out in public, in offices, shopping or around other people. I’ll admit, I still feel awkward wearing one, and keeping it up over your nose is tough. However, I want our local businesses to open up and things to go back to normal as much as anyone, and I believe social distancing and wearing a mask are critical steps we all need to follow to ensure we are safe and the momentum to reopen continues. The experts tell us this is the way to minimize and prevent transmission of the respiratory virus, which is also common sense. Our family has been shopping and picked up take-out at numerous local establishments. I always wear a mask when I interact with the employees of those establishments, and I appreciate that the majority of them do, too. Many stores are now requiring masks. On the few occasions the person at the check-out counter or handing me my food wasn’t wearing a mask, I was uncomfortable and annoyed. As they open up, businesses should enforce social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing rules with their employees as well as customers. We all need to do our part, follow the recommendations and err on the side of caution.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
