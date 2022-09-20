Mahtomedi district community members gathered to listen and learn from each other at our first Dessert and Dialogue community engagement session last week. Sharing dessert and conversations about academic excellence, personal success, and the skills our young adults need upon graduation, community members engaged
in a meaningful conversation about building the future at Mahtomedi Public Schools. We have a dedicated community that cares about our school district. What most impacted me was the reciprocal learning taking place between adults and our students. Adults were impressed by the wisdom and insights of the students, and the students left feeling immense community support for their success. Our conversations included traditional and unconventional ways of thinking about excellence and the mix of adults and students in the room allowed for an expansive sharing of perspectives.
At Mahtomedi Public Schools, we have a steadfast commitment to excellence. We are proud of the recognition we have received on the state and national levels for academic excellence (#7 Best Traditional High Schools in Minnesota by U.S. News and World Report in 2022; our 97% graduation rate in 2021 is among the highest in Minnesota). These accomplishments are important and we know they are one part of our story of excellence.
This year, our story of excellence is also told by the work our educators and staff have done to support our learners out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our academic improvements have been notable, our intervention students made astounding improvements in 2021-22.
Last year, we devoted our work to establishing strong relationships and connections with our students. As licensed educators, we have research and experience that tells us when all of our students have trusted adults and strong relationships, they feel a sense of safety and belonging, and not only does that increase wellness in our school, it improves academic achievement and engagement. We also are proud of our work on wellness and now have mental health therapists in every school building. Ensuring our students can access the mental health support they need during the school day, removes the challenging barriers families face with scheduling and gives our children what they need to be successful in the classroom and at home. Thanks to the advocacy and action of teacher,
Ms. Julie Brown, our district welcomed therapy dogs as another way to support our learners and, I’d add, bring a new level of joy to their day.
These other parts of our story of excellence at Mahtomedi don't have a traditional way to be measured. We are uniquely positioning our students to create their future by giving them engaging experiences and exceptional learning opportunities to collaborate, explore their passions, and impact the world while also ensuring they have adults at school who know them and support them.
We are proud of the work we are doing together in our community to engage and connect about how we can best support all learners now and in the future. We are grateful for the care and commitment of our staff, students, families, and community members.
Barb Duffrin, Superintendent, Mahtomedi Public Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.