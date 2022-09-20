Mahtomedi district community members gathered to listen and learn from each other at our first Dessert and Dialogue community engagement session last week. Sharing dessert and conversations about academic excellence, personal success, and the skills our young adults need upon graduation, community members engaged

 in a meaningful conversation about building the future at Mahtomedi Public Schools. We have a dedicated community that cares about our school district. What most impacted me was the reciprocal learning taking place between adults and our students. Adults were impressed by the wisdom and insights of the students, and the students left feeling immense community support for their success. Our conversations included traditional and unconventional ways of thinking about excellence and the mix of adults and students in the room allowed for an expansive sharing of perspectives.

