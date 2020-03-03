Young Writers
It’s outstanding to see young community members engage through the written and printed word in our local newspaper. The last few weeks we have seen more letters to the editor from youth writers than I have seen in my time with Press Publications. Local school-age kids to young adults have written letters with regard to local environmental concerns. This is impressive when the focus of many youth is online and we are living in what some would call a virtual world. After we reviewed these letters we reached out to confirm that the kids had their parents permission. I encourage students around our community to keep learning, ask questions and stay involved with helping others locally.
Get it right
Here at Press Publications we love letters to the editor. We love the dialogue and the debate over questions that effect us locally. With any forum, we face challenges over who we should allow to write and how often, and what topics are fair game. With politics today being so polarizing, one might think an open forum would be dead. It is alive and well and we appreciate the respect most of our writers have to keep our sense of community. We have created guidelines to help, but we don’t always get it right. Just a few years ago I was duped with letters to the editor in the Quad Community Press during an election campaign. I had personally approved and published the same letter submitted by two different people. With what we have now learned are “LT campaigns” - where politicians pay people to submit letters to the editor - this year we responded with a nominal fee for political endorsement letters. We still publish 99% of all letters that meet our guidelines for free. Letters can help challenge a community through thought and discussion, provide accountability and ultimately make it a better place to live. We recently published a letter in the White Bear Press that pushed our guidelines and could be considered bullying of another letter writer. We work hard to get everything done right and the challenge is sometimes we make mistakes, such as letters not being screened as well as they should be. When we make mistakes, I think we need to own up to them. I personally apologize for publishing this type of letter. I ask our readers to continue to use our opinion page as a forum, but be civil, civic minded and maybe ask yourself when you write, whether you would be embarrassed if your mother read it.
Youth at disadvantage
Today our youth are at a disadvantage with first time jobs, as there just aren’t many opportunities for kids. Employers often don’t want to hire someone with little to no experience, and they worry about reliability. Here at Press Publications we offer youth the opportunity to be contract carriers. This week we answered three voicemails from elementary school students wanting to be youth newspaper carriers. Having a paper route is an opportunity for kids to run their own business delivering the paper. Often times it's less than a hour a week, youth can learn responsibility, time management and customer service. They also gain real work experience at an early age. A paper route can be a stepping stone to the next opportunity.
Throughout our country, youth job opportunities are few and far between and I believe this generation is getting a bad rap that they don’t want to work. I am encouraged based on the recent inquiries I’ve received. This great nation was built on hard work and careful spending. So let’s start making it easier to get our youth into the workplace so we can continue to build our nation and economy. It’s up to the law makers to remove the barriers and reward those business who are willing to work with our young people. If any of our young readers are interested in a paper route, please call our circulation department at 651-407-1234 and leave your name, phone number and address so we can find an area that you might be able to own your first newspaper delivery business.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
