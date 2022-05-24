By the time this article is published, the 2022 legislative session will be all wrapped up. A couple of days ago, legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz agreed to a framework aimed at helping both sides reach an agreement on what to do with the state’s record budget surplus.
But it’s only that: a framework. The various committees must still work out the details and find a compromise among themselves, which is far from a certainty.
Education is a perfect example. I’m the chair of the Senate education committee, and we have been clear all session that making sure kids can read is our top priority.
The struggles facing our schools are not just financial. Since 2017, Senate Republicans have approved historic funding for education, including $18.6 billionin total education funding in 2017, 2% annual student formula increases in 2019, and $1.1 billion in funding increases in 2021 – including the largest formula growth in 15 years.
In spite of this historic funding, 52% of third-graders are not reading at grade level. That’s a complete failure, and correcting it must be our top priority. We have a moral duty to help these kids get back on the right track and support teachers who have been shortchanged. That’s why we provided $50 million for literacy in our bill.
The other issue is special education. Schools are required to provide special education services, but they don’t receive enough federal or state funding to cover those services. The Senate is proposing to invest almost a billion dollars into special education.
I have received a lot of calls and emails from school administrators, principals, board members, and teachers. There were a lot of concerns, but their top priority was special education funding. They also strongly supported funding for literacy.
The House, on the other hand, wants to continue spending money on the same programs that have led us to where we are now and add funding for new, unproven programs. It’s a major point of contention and if they refuse to acknowledge that we need to try something different, I’m not sure what the outcome will be.
Cutting your taxes
I’m more optimistic about a good outcome on tax relief. The state has a record budget surplus of more than $9 billion. Republicans have pushed hard to give the surplus back to taxpayers. Our two main priorities are eliminating the double tax on Social Security income, and providing every single taxpayer relief by cutting the bottom-tier tax rate.
As I write this, it appears as though the House will accept both. That’s a really big deal. Inflation is spiraling out of control and economic pressures are squeezing family budgets. It’s time to give the working folks of this state some relief.
Keeping communities safe
The third area I am especially interested in is public safety. Crime is spiraling out of control in the Twin Cities and it is spreading to the suburbs.
The Senate passed a bill that focuses on the fundamentals: putting more talented, qualified police officers on the street, holding criminals accountable for their crimes, and adding accountability and transparency for when judges and prosecutors give criminals lighter sentences.
People are rightfully concerned about rising crime, especially violent crime. Our plan will provide the resources we need to keep Minnesotans safe, hold criminals accountable, and seek justice for victims.
By the time you read this the outcome will be decided. Until then, I will continue working to achieve the best possible deal for all Minnesotans.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain, 38–R, can be reached at 651-296-1253, sen.roger.chamberlain@senate.mn or 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Capitol Building, Room 306, St. Paul, MN 55155
