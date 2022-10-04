The shortage of staff at area Department of Motor Vehicle facilities has been in the news lately. We experienced it first-hand when scheduling a driving test for our 16-year-old.
We had booked him to take the test on his birthday at Arden Hills several months ago. He is among the first of his friends to turn 16, and was excited about getting his license. He has proven himself to be a cautious and attentive driver, so we were surprised when he didn’t pass the test. He got tripped up making a left turn from the wrong lane, which is an automatic fail. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety estimates 25% of kids don’t pass the first time.
We had to wait 24 hours to schedule a retake of the test, and the rules are that he could retake it after a week of practice. When my wife went online the next day to book it, there we no options to take the test at Arden Hills, or anywhere in the metro area. All of the sites she clicked on simply said “There are no appointments available at this location.” At most of the sites there wasn’t even an option to book something months in advance. She clicked through all of the locations in the state and was able to find availability the following week in Alexandria, Mankato and Virginia. It was a little complicated by the fact Amy and I were headed out of town for a vacation. He took a half day off of school and his grandparents drove him to Alexandria to take the test. Thankfully he passed though he still couldn’t get his license because he need a parent to sign the application. The morning after we got back we were first in line at the White Bear license bureau and it took less than 10 minutes for them to take his photo and give him his license.
We have heard similar stories from other parents. My advice to those who have a child turning 16 is to book the test months in advance. I might suggest booking it for the day after their birthday though – failing the test completely ruined his birthday and the dinner celebration we had planned.
There is nothing like the feeling of getting behind the wheel all by yourself for the first time. The freedom of driving is a huge milestone and a privilege. He couldn’t stop smiling for two days. We have a older Honda that Amy drove for years and our daughter drove it for the past couple of years. Now our son gets to use it, and I was thrilled to find he had thoroughly cleaned it inside and out. Of course with driving comes some added worrying, but we have recouped some time now that he can drive himself to school and basketball practices.
Now the challenge is conveying the expense of every mile driven. According to the IRS in 2021 it was $0.585 per mile and in 2022 it is $0.605. Consider that the next time you drive 20 miles to buy at a big box store versus the locally-owned store down the street. You just might save $22 in auto expense and fuel, as well as time. It’s hard to truly appreciate the expense of an automobile. One local mechanic scoffed at me and the parents who have been buying all-wheel drive cars. He said it will cost $1000+ just in tires, along with expensive repairs due to all the extra moving parts. We might want to get back to buying more simple, front wheel drive cars.
As we have shared in the past, subscribers help keep the paper viable. We have been using a QR code to help simplify the process to subscribe. Subscribers can view more photos, the full e-edition of the paper, and videos online. Give us a call at 651-407-1200 Monday through Friday 8-5 p.m. Thank you for supporting your community newspaper!
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
