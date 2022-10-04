The shortage of staff at area Department of Motor Vehicle facilities has been in the news lately. We experienced it first-hand when scheduling a driving test for our 16-year-old. 

We had booked him to take the test on his birthday at Arden Hills several months ago. He is among the first of his friends to turn 16, and was excited about getting his license. He has proven himself to be a cautious and attentive driver, so we were surprised when he didn’t pass the test. He got tripped up making a left turn from the wrong lane, which is an automatic fail. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety estimates 25% of kids don’t pass the first time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.