These past couple of months have certainly been a whirlwind, to say the least. The importance of community, in both the traditional and virtual sense, has been proven time and time again, and our motivation for finding new and creative ways to provide community support has never been stronger.
COVID-19 has not only challenged us to provide education in a different format, but to find new ways to provide important services during this time as well. A new hub on the district’s website, isd624.org/Support-Hub, provides information for essential services including district supports, crisis response, basic needs, mental health and well-being, physical health, social emotional learning and more.
Among the Support Hub offerings are information about free meals that are available to all children. Meals can either be picked up at one of three school locations or at multiple meal drop-off sites throughout the district, with drivers delivering meals to neighborhood locations. This food service operation will continue through the remainder of the school year.
Another new offering is the free Bear Care Health & Wellness Clinic, made possible through a district partnership with St. Catherine University, that is open to all district students (birth-age 21). Any family interested in utilizing this service for their student is encouraged to email bearcare@stkate.edu to schedule an appointment. The free Bear Care Mental Wellness Support Line is also available, connecting parents to resources that can meet the mental wellness needs of their children ages birth-age 21.
While it has been exciting to interact in new ways “in the classroom,” staff members have also been working hard to ensure each student knows they are missed. Elementary staff members have spread cheer to families through teacher parades, driving routes in their school boundaries to say hello to students in a socially distanced way.
Older students have been honored as well. Each Monday at 8:20 p.m. (20:20), White Bear Lake Area High School is part of the #BeTheLightMN initiative, turning on the stadium lights at South Campus for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the class of 2020. (We are missing all of our students, but are really thinking about our seniors right now!) Community members may have also noticed that families have had fun creating White Bear window displays for friends and neighbors to enjoy while they walk the neighborhood.
Throughout this time of creative connectedness, we have also been having many important conversations about how we serve all of our families. Our discussion about middle school and high school grading was one of the most complicated.
I am proud of our staff, families and students for the respectful conversations that took place as we examined how student learning will be measured this spring. We will continue to do everything we can to support our students’ learning, build connections with them and find ways to support them during this distance learning period.
The commitment that each of us makes to supporting others right now will forever be remembered. I am so proud to serve alongside our students, staff, families and community members as we navigate through these challenging times together. We’ve got this!
Dr. Wayne A. Kazmierczak, Superintendent of White Bear Lake Area Schools
