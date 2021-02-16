Priority one: safely coping and recovering from COVID-19. Health officials believe that when 80% of our population is vaccinated, we will reach “herd immunity”, meaning the virus will dissipate and be defeated. Hopefully sometime this summer. Virus strains and variants complicate the battle, but we will get through this.
The pandemic is being defeated. With a cure in sight, the demand for the vaccine (not mandatory) is understandably high. Dedicated people at each level of government, plus many public-private partnerships, are working 24-7 to get Minnesotans vaccinated quickly and safely.
The state has an excellent website with regularly updated information on the vaccine distribution: mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp.
Vaccine supply to the state comes from the federal government. The state distributes vaccines to private health care providers, various public health entities and pharmacies throughout the state. Vaccine goes first to large healthcare facilities across Minnesota and local public health facilities that administer doses and redistribute others to 118 smaller clinics and hospitals.
The state has outlined a phased approach, with eligibility for priority vaccination coming to those who need it. The highest priority is getting the vaccine to those most at risk from its effects, our frontline healthcare workers and our most critical sector workers. These are the people in phase 1A:
•Frontline healthcare workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Roughly 500,000 people belong to this group, and more than 420,000 of them had been vaccinated by early February.
•People over 65. Nearly 1 million Minnesotans are 65 or older, and about 20% of them had received at least one vaccine dose by Feb. 3.
•Teachers and child care workers. Minnesota is one of 21 states that have prioritized vaccinating teachers. There are roughly 250,000 people in this group, and 25,000 had been vaccinated by Feb. 1.
•Patients of community health clinics. Minnesota’s 17 federally designated health centers have also received some shipments of vaccine and are intended for existing patients of these clinics.
Until vaccine production ramps up and the federal government provides more to us, the state’s focus will be on getting all of the people in this priority group vaccinated. Over 475,000 Minnesotans have been vaccinated in just the first six weeks of the vaccine being available. As we get more doses, there will be more chances for an appointment. I would recommend you keep an eye on the vaccine finder for other options in your area:
Throughout this crisis, local leaders have also stepped up to protect Minnesotans. Both Ramsey and Washington County have played an essential role in the public health response. I encourage people to consult their websites for more information on the work they have been doing, and what they will be doing with vaccines.
Ramsey County: ramseycounty.us/covid-19-info/covid-19-vaccine
Washington County: co.washington.mn.us/3307/Vaccine-Information
While the Legislature’s role is somewhat limited on vaccine distribution, we will do everything we can to make sure it is getting to the people that need it. The state has a major role to play in ensuring it is going to those most at-risk, and that any logistical issues in the rollout or distribution are identified and addressed. One issue I am fighting for is moving up priority groups, including Minnesotans with Down syndrome, to get the vaccine sooner as the virus is even more dangerous for their health.
The good news is under the new administration, a national plan is taking focus to tackle this crisis. Furthermore, another one-shot only vaccine may be coming online soon, which will not just increase our supply, but decrease the logistical issues that are required of the other vaccines that are online.
As Minnesotans begin to get vaccinated the most important thing each of us can do is continue to follow the public health guidelines: wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance, stay home when sick and remember that these steps are the best tools we have to protect our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.
Chuck Wiger represents Senate District 42. He can be reached at sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn or 651-296-6820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.